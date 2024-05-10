Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mo and Desmond are being cared for by the staff at Dogs Trust, Ballymena, until a new home can be found for them.

Mo is a handsome one-year-old Springer/Cocker Spaniel cross.

He is a lovely friendly boy with people and when out and about on his walks.

Mo is fantastic with other dogs. He is a very intelligent boy who loves learning new things and has already made great progress learning with the training team at the rehoming centre.

Mo is looking for an adult only home as he has a history of resource guarding in his previous home.

Mo has previously lived with cats successfully, so may be able to share his home with dog-savvy cats.

He may also be able to share his home with another dog, pending meets at the centre.

Adopters should be prepared to travel to the Rehoming Centre several times to meet with Magic Mo and work closely with the Training and Behaviour Team.

Border Collie Desmond turned one earlier this year. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Mo has a lot of love to offer and will be a loyal and fun companion.

You can find out more about offering Mo a home here.

Devilishly handsome young Border Collie Desmond, who celebrated his first birthday on Valentine’s Day, is still waiting to meet his one true love.

Desmond is an intelligent and affectionate lad with a huge heart.

Conor O’Kane, Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre, commented: “All dogs want to love and be loved, and Desmond is loveable in every way. He is handsome, fun, energetic and extremely loving. Typical of the Border Collie breed, he is very bright so anyone hoping to dote over Desmond will need to keep him both physically and mentally stimulated.

“Desmond’s one true love at present is playing – balls, toys, puzzles you name it, he is there giving it his all. Give him a ball and he will play all day, give him a teddy and that will be hurled in the air at speed. He is a fantastic boy for interactive play and has already mastered some tricks with the training team, including sit, lie down and touch.”

Conor continued: “As such a young lad he still has plenty to learn so requires owners that are dedicated to giving him the time he needs. He can be a goofy boy so makes you laugh with his antics and due to this and his loving nature, he has stolen our hearts.”

Desmond requires an adult only home, with a secure garden in a quiet location where he can play to his heart’s content.

Desmond could potentially live with another settled dog pending successful meets.