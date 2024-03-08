Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Molly is an eight-year-old Border Collie cross who is super smart and requires daily walks and enrichment to keep her intelligent mind occupied.

This amazing girl has an incredible personality and will certainly bring a burst of love and life to her new owner’s life.

Molly is very affectionate with lots of love to give, and turns into a real love bug once she gets to know you.



She is ready to spend her days exploring and her evenings curled up on the sofa.

Molly came into Dogs Trust care from the pound, so they have no history about her past life.

She can be worried when meeting new people, so will require multiple meets so a bond can be made before she goes to her forever home.

Molly requires patient and understanding adopters and is looking for a quiet adult only home.



She can be a little unsure when visiting the vets, however, she happily wears a muzzle.

Molly has some medical needs which will be discussed with anyone interested in this beautiful girl.

She loves human company and, although she can be left for a couple of hours during the day, she prefers to have company most of the time so time left alone should be gradually increased.

Once Molly has built that special bond with you, she will be the only best friend you need in life.



Find out more adopting Molly here.

Lottie is a very sweet miniature poodle who, at 15 years old, has found herself looking for a retirement home.

Lottie thoroughly enjoys the company of dogs and people and loves a run around the garden with the two dogs she shares her foster home with.

She enjoys two or three short walks a day and is happy to travel in a crate in the car to visit new places for walking adventures.



After walkies she loves a nap on the sofa, snuggling up to her foster carer.

When Lottie came into Dogs Trust care, she was thin, so her foster carer has been doing a wonderful job helping little Lottie gain weight.

Lottie likes company, so would prefer not to be left along during the day. As she is enjoying the company of her foster carer’s two dogs at present, she could share her home with a doggy companion, although she doesn’t like sharing her toys, preferring to play with her ball and soft toys on her own.

Lottie could live with dog-savvy secondary school aged children who understand that, despite her being playful and lively for her age,

that she is an older lady who also enjoys peace and quiet and a daytime nap.

Could gorgeous Lottie be the one for you?