Nora is a very sweet natured one-year-old Dachshund crossbreed with a lot of love to give. Once she has built trust with you, Nora likes to curl up on your lap to be comforted.

Nora is an absolute foodie and is a star when sitting for a treat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nora would be best suited to an adult only home with previous dog experience. If there are children in the home, they should be older teenagers, 16 and over, that know how to sensibly interact with dogs.

Nora is a very sweet natured one-year-old Dachshund crossbreed with a lot of love to give. Image: Dogs Trust

Nora takes her time to get to know people, so her adopters will need to be patient and understanding to help Nora's confidence grow.

Nora would prefer to be the only dog in the home, but she could potentially live with the another dog after successful meets at the rehoming centre.

A secure outdoor space would be fantastic for Nora where she can run and play. As Nora is still a youngster, she will require help with her ongoing training when she goes to her forever home.

Find out more about Nora here.

Berry is a gorgeous four-year-old Brittany Spaniel looking for her new start in life. Image: Dogs Trust

Advertisement

Advertisement

Berry is a gorgeous four-year-old Brittany Spaniel looking for her new start in life. Berry is a curious girl who enjoys exploring new places. She loves human company and is very smart.

She likes to play with her toys and would love a secure outdoor space where she can play with her adopters. Berry is very friendly towards people and loves human company. She will need someone at home with her for most of the day to begin with and once she feels comfortable in her new environment, leaving time can be built up.