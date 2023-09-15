Watch more videos on Shots!

Lurchers are sighthounds (such as a Greyhound, Whippet or Saluki) crossed with another breed and therefore differ in size, with variable hair lengths, and are found in a wide variety of colours. They are known for their long, graceful frames, deep chests and loyalty as a companion.

However, despite their loving natures, Lurchers can often spend longer in the charity’s care than other breeds, and so the charity is now asking people to consider giving a forever home to one of its long-legged residents.

Lurchers were the third most popular breed of dog rehomed by Dogs Trust last year, with 524 finding loving new homes in 2022. So far this year, over 350 have come into Dogs Trust care across the UK.

Super cute Josie at Dogs Trust Ballymena. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Dogs Trust Ballymena is currently caring for one long-legged lovely Josie who is patiently waiting a new abode.

Conor O’Kane, manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “Lurchers tend to spend longer in our care than other breeds and are often overlooked. So, it’s important for us to try and dispel any misconceptions that may exist about the breed and urge people not to rule out a Lurcher as their perfect pet.

“Lurchers are loyal dogs that form very strong bonds with their owners. They are trustworthy and gentle, renowned for being affectionate so will bring a lot of love to their owner’s lives.

“It is a myth that they need a huge amount of exercise and long walks, they do need regular exercise like every dog, but they also very much relish lounging on the sofa. Lurchers really are at their happiest when they are with their owner, the one they love.

Josie, Dogs Trust Ballymena. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

“We are currently caring for Lurcher cross Josie who is desperate to build that special bond with a new owner and find a sofa to call her own. Every Lurcher we care for is unique with different personalities and colourings. All have so much love to offer and await their second chance in life.”

Josie is a gorgeous girl who will soon be celebrating her first birthday. She came into Dogs Trust care with an injury which is now on the mend. She is on restricted exercise at present due to her injury. When on her short walks she walks well on the lead and is happy to go exploring.

She enjoys playing with toys, chews and puzzle toys where she uses her brain to look for food. These activities are important as she is full of energy, so they prevent her from becoming bored, whilst ensuring she is still getting the rest required to help her injury fully heal.

She has enjoyed life in a foster home where true to breed type, she loves nothing more than cuddles on the sofa close to her human friends, but she is now ready for her next chapter in a forever home.

Find out more about adopting Josie here.