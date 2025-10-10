Dogs Trust: Ollie the fabulous Collie Cross and sweet Staffie Otter both need rehoming in Northern Ireland

There are lots of gorgeous dogs, of all shapes and sizes, currently being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Olly and Otter are two of the dogs waiting to be adopted.

Olly is a fabulous two-year-old Collie Cross who has so much love for both people and life.

He is energetic, sweet natured and very loving. As is typical with his breed, Olly is a very smart lad, therefore, adopters that have a keen interest in training and enrichment activities, such as scent work would be perfect. Olly has loved working with the training team at Dogs Trust Ballymena. Everyone is so proud of how far he has come and how his confidence has improved. Olly has a fan club at the rehoming centre due to his happy personality and beautiful nature that bring smiles to faces every day.

Olly. (Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena)

Olly would like to live in an adult only home, in a quiet, rural location with adopters who are able to be at home most of the day to begin with. He would be best suited as the only dog in the home although he does say hello to other calm, friendly dogs when out and about on his walks. Olly’s dream walking locations are quiet, peaceful areas. Olly longs for a secure outdoor space in his forever home where he can enjoy playtime.

Otter, meanwhile, is a gorgeous, sweet natured, and affectionate six-year-old Staffie. She greets everyone she meets with enthusiasm and her foster carers have described her as a loving family pet.

Otter likes to snuggle on the sofa beside you and loves having her human friends close by. Although Otter isn't that interested in toys, she is very food motivated and so likes enrichment toys which keep her happy and occupied.

Otter is uncomfortable meeting other dogs and so happily wears a muzzle when she is out walking.

Otter in the garden. (Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena)

Otter could live with children of secondary school age and older. She is looking to be the only pet in her forever home and, as she loves company so much, she requires a home with adopters who are going to be at home with her as she gets lonely when left alone.

Otter is housetrained, travels well in the car, and would benefit from a home with a secure garden which she can enjoy lounging in. If you are looking for a loving and loyal best friend who wants to be by your side, Otter could be the girl for you.

If you are interested in adopting Olly or Otter, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person. The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

You can find out more by visiting https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena