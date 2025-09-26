Dogs Trust: Paddy the gentle Boxer and friendly Pointer Coach both need rehoming in Northern Ireland

There are lots of lovely dogs, of all shapes and sizes, currently being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena, including gorgeous Paddy and Coach.

Paddy is a gentle-natured, friendly six-year-old Boxer who is full of love.

Paddy adores affection, even more than treats and toys. This wonderful lad has a sweet nature and is sure to bring a smile to your face every day. Paddy enjoys walkies and will enthusiastically jump into the car if it means going on a fun walking adventure.

He is on medication, which will be discussed with any potential adopters.

Coach is a beautiful three-year-old Pointer. (Photo: Dogs Trust)

Paddy could potentially live in a home with secondary school-age children and with another dog, as he previously lived with another four-legged friend.

He prefers dogs with a calmer nature who will join him in taking it easy. It would be great if Paddy’s adopter could be with him when he first goes home, as he is such an affectionate boy, so he enjoys company and snuggles galore.

Coach, meanwhile, is a beautiful three-year-old Pointer who is friendly and energetic. His favourite pastime is playing fetch. He also greatly enjoys his daily walks, no matter the location, so if you are on the lookout for a hiking buddy, Coach could be the boy for you. He is sociable with other dogs so when on his walks he is happy saying hello to four-legged friends.

As Coach is an active young dog, he would adore a home with a large, secure garden where he can run freely and enjoy some fetch playtime. He could potentially live with other dogs pending successful meets at Dogs Trust Ballymena, however, he would equally be happy as the only dog in his new home.

Paddy is a gentle-natured, friendly six-year-old Boxer. (Photo: Dogs Trust)

He is fully housetrained, but would still appreciate company during the day as he loves spending time with his people.

Leaving time could be built up once settled. He is strong on lead, so requires adopters who are used to walking a large breed dog. Coach is a sociable chap who has previously been around children, therefore he could share his forever home with dog-savvy children aged 10 and over.

If you are interested in adopting Paddy or Coach, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person.

The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

You can find out more by visiting https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena