Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robin is a cute and determined three-year-old Patterdale Terrier.

She is energetic and fun and loves to play with a tennis ball. She is excited to meet and greet everyone – she adores attention from people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robin is a busy and bubbly girl who requires an adopter willing to take her out for lots of walks and also to provide her with mental stimulation and enrichment.

Robin is a cute and determined three-year-old Patterdale Terrier. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

She enjoys trips in the car and will happily jump in for her next fun adventure.

Robin could potentially share her home with another dog, pending successful meets at the Ballymena Rehoming Centre.

Robin does chase cats, so a home with feline friends is not for her. She could live in a home with secondary school aged children and older, provided they have a sensible approach to dogs.

Find out more about adopting Robin here.

Bobbin is a sweet little five-year-old Chihuahua. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bobbin, meanwhile, is a sweet little five-year-old Chihuahua.

He enjoys attention from his canine carers and is very friendly with people.

Despite being small in stature, Bobbin has a big personality.

He enjoys exploring the great outdoors, but equally enjoys snuggling up for cuddles.

Bobbin also walks nicely in the presence of other dogs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bobbin is looking for his forever home where he will be loved and spoiled by his adopters.

As Dogs Trust don’t know much about Bobbin's history, a home with teenage children and older would be best.

Bobbin may be able to share his home with another dog, pending successful meets at the Rehoming Centre.

Bobbin's adopters should be prepared to continue some areas of his training.