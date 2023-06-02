Ruby is just nine months old and is a crossbreed.

She is a friendly girl who loves to spend time with people, especially the ones that she knows well. She is very polite when playing with her toys.

Ruby is usually seen relaxing in her bed, but does like to get out for her walks. She is curious and likes to investigate new places.

Ruby is a friendly girl who loves to spend time with people, especially the ones that she knows well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She will need a dedicated and loving adopter, who will be willing to work on some areas of training and provide her with plenty of exercise.

Ruby is happy to travel in the car for short journeys to quiet areas for her walks, as she is used to the countryside.

Ruby will need someone at home with her during the day to begin with while she settles into her new home. She can live with another tolerant dog that will be happy to have a playmate.

She would do best in an adult only home, but could potentially live in a home with children over 16 years. She would really benefit from a secure outdoor space to exercise in.

Maverick is a very loving boy with people he knows.

Find out more about Ruby here.

Maverick is a 10-month-old Border Collie cross.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maverick is a very loving boy with people he knows. He loves snuggles and lots of attention from his canine carers.

He has a fun personality and lots of character.

Maverick can be worried in busy or new situations, so he will need patient, loving and dedicated owners.

Maverick can be worried in busy or new situations, so he will need patient, loving and dedicated owners. Maverick is looking for a quieter home without a lot of people coming and going, and with someone who is home with him for most of the day as he loves to have company.

He is able to live with children aged eight and over and another suitable dog that is of a quiet nature.

Maverick is an active boy and will join you on long walks in quieter areas. He is great in the car so will happily travel to these locations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maverick's adopters should be willing and ready to help him with his training. He would benefit from a good sized secure outdoor space to run and play in.

Maverick requires several meets at the rehoming centre with his adopters before going home.