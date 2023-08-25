Vinnie is a fantastic and friendly five-year-old Shih Tzu with so much love to give his special someone. He loves human company, soft toys and taking naps in a comfy dog bed or sofa.

As Vinnie loves company, it is important that his adopter is around during the day, especially to begin with so he can get used to his new surroundings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vinnie is looking to be the only dog in his new home and is best suited to an adult only home, or a home with older secondary school aged children as he prefers a quieter environment without too much going on.

Vinnie is a fantastic and friendly five-year-old Shih Tzu with so much love to give his special someone. (Image: Dogs Trust)

He is an active boy who enjoys his walks and would love a secure outdoor space to sniff and explore during the day.

Vinnie will happily jump into the car for journeys to new, exciting walking locations.

He has received some basic training but there are areas that Vinnie’s adopters could work on when he goes to his forever home.

Find out more about Vinnie here.

Casey is a seven-year-old very sweet natured Shih Tzu who is so much fun to be around. (Image: Dogs Trust)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Casey, meanwhile, is a seven-year-old very sweet natured Shih Tzu who is so much fun to be around.

He loves all kinds of toys so will always be up for a play. He also adores his food which will be helpful for working on his training. Lots of cuddles and attention will be the way to Casey’s heart once he gets to know you.

Casey loves human company so it is important that his adopter is around during the day, especially to begin with so he can get used to his new surroundings.

Casey would prefer to be the only dog in his new home but as he has lived with another dog in the past – applications for homes with an easy-going dog will be considered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is best suited to an adult only home, or a home with older children around secondary school age as he prefers

a quieter environment.

He enjoys his walks and is looking for a home with a garden in which he can play.