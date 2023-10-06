Dogs Trust: Six-month-old Border Collie Desmond and Miniature Schnauzer Wallace need loving new homes
Wallace is a beautiful three-year-old Miniature Schnauzer who hasn’t experienced many nice things in life so is shy and wary when meeting new people.
His carers have been chilling with him so he can approach when he is ready for a little scratch and, every day, he is getting a little braver.
They have found Wallace is very fond of liver cake as a tasty treat.
Wallace is looking for a home that can offer him all the love and care that he deserves.
As a shy boy he requires patience and understanding adopters who will work at his pace.
He requires a quiet home with adults only that can help build his confidence and teach him to relax.
Wallace will benefit from having a secure garden space to potter in at his leisure, until he has the trust to go on new adventures further afield.
He could potentially live with another calm natured dog depending on successful meets at the centre. Potential adopters will require multiple meets with Wallace before he goes homes.
Find out more about adopting Wallace here.
Desmond is a handsome six-month-old Border Collie.
Desmond is a super fun, energetic and intelligent Border Collie who is a firm favourite with the staff.
He has the beginnings of lots of tricks and requires an owner who can keep up with his energy and brains.
He will need plenty of physical and mental stimulation to prevent him from becoming bored - a true Border Collie.
Desmond requires adopters that are interested in training and are willing to dedicate the time he needs to exercise mentally and physically.
He is looking for an adult only home, with a secure garden in a quiet location where he can play.
Desmond could potentially live with another settled dog pending successful meets and management in the home.
Find out more about adopting Desmond here.