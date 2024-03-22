Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mitzi is a six-month-old cockapoo who is easy going and has a lovely, sweet nature.

She enjoys the company of other dogs and currently shares her kennel with another dog at the rehoming centre. She also enjoys her treats, which is good news for training.

As Mitzi is just a puppy, it would be ideal if her adopters were at home most of the day initially to help her settle into her new home.

Mitzi requires committed and patient adopters who are willing to work on building her confidence and training. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

She can be a little shy, so would benefit from a quieter home environment with children aged 14 year and over.

Pending successful meets, she could possibly share her home with another dog that is happy with a bouncy young pup who wants to be friends. Mitzi requires committed and patient adopters who are willing to work on building her confidence and training.

Find out more about offering Mitzi a home here.

Bella is a beautiful five-year-old bulldog who adores nothing more than snuggles on the sofa with her favourite people.

She’s a brilliant character guaranteed to bring a smile to your face, especially when she waves her paw for extra pats. Bella is slowly learning that walks can be fun and enjoys playing with toys in her foster home.

Bella requires a home where she is the only pet as she wants all the cuddles to herself and would rather not share the spotlight, however, with the correct management in place, she could welcome dog friends visiting.

As she is such a people person dog, Bella would love company for most of the day.

Bella longs to be someone’s cuddle buddy, could that be you?