Sheila is a typical Springer Spaniel and her love for life is contagious. This beautiful youngster, aged between one and two, loves nothing more than playing fetch and getting fussed over. She has lots of positive energy so will make a fantastic companion for someone who has the time to give her the exercise, enrichment and love that she needs. Sheila will give all the love back in bucket loads!

Sheila is very dog friendly and is very enthusiastic when she sees her doggy friends. Therefore, she could potentially live with another dog in her new home, as long as they will be tolerant of a lively Spaniel and their interactions are properly managed to begin with.

Sheila requires active adopters who will be around for company for most of the day to begin with so that she can settle into her new home and routine. Due to Sheila's energetic nature, she would be better suited to a home with secondary school aged children, provided they have been around lively dogs before.

A good sized, secure outdoor space will be really beneficial for Sheila in her new home. As little is known about her past, she will require some help with basic training. She is a very smart, enthusiastic girl who loves her treats and toys, so these should be great motivators for her training.

Find out more about adopting Sheila here.

Milo is a very sweet natured, gentle Fox Terrier, aged between five and seven.

Little is known about his past life. He lacks confidence so is looking for patient adopters who will give him time to build trust.

He has enjoyed getting to know his canine carers and has started to engage in play time. He likes to play with soft toys and will run after a tennis ball. Milo will even swap his toy for a tasty treat which is very impressive!

Milo has met a few dogs at the centre and is very tolerant of them.

Milo is looking for a quiet home without too much hustle and bustle. An adult only home and/or with older secondary school aged children that are sensible around dogs will suit Milo best.

He could potentially live with other dogs after successful meets at the Rehoming Centre.

Milo will need some help with his basic training. A secure outdoor space would be preferred for Milo so that he can learn to run around, play and explore his surroundings outside in his own time.