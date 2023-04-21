Sunny is a Patterdale Terrier cross and is eight years old.

Sunny is a friendly dog that is very excited to meet new people. She loves treats, and her favourite way to relax is to enjoy a chew while in bed. Sunny will be a fantastic companion to an adopter that enjoys the quieter things in life.

Sunny is looking for a home where she is the only pet in a quiet, laid-back household without many people coming and going, as she doesn’t like it when people leave her.

This also means that Sunny's adopters will need to be around during the day, until leaving time can be gradually built up.

Sunny can live with children aged 16 and over. She will benefit from a secure outdoor space to stretch her legs and will need adopters who enjoy walking in quiet areas.

Sunny travels well in the car, so will be happy to explore new peaceful places to walk.

Maggie is an absolute sweetheart – she is an incredibly friendly and loving girl.

Maggie is a three-year-old Boxer/Bulldog cross.

She can be a little shy on first meeting so is looking for adopters who will help build up her confidence to let her personality shine.

She is good travelling in the car so, once she has a bond with you, will enjoy lots of adventures.

Maggie is looking for a home with patient adopters who will allow her the time to settle as she can be timid with handling initially. But, once she gets used to you and the new environment, she is fantastic company.

Maggie can live with dogs and cats, which she is currently doing in a foster home. She is having some issues with her skin which will need managed in her new home, however, she is coping very well with treatment.

