Tammy is a sweet natured two-year-old Boxer dog who is currently enjoying all the comforts of home in foster care.

Tammy's foster carers have taken her out for trips in the car which she thoroughly enjoys.

Now she has built up a good relationship with her foster carers she is enjoying affection from them. Tammy’s foster carers have said she is the “most gentle dog that just wants to be with people and she gives a wonderful welcome whenever she sees you”.

Tammy requires a calm and quiet home with patient adopters who will give her time to adjust to her new surroundings. Tammy is very shy when meeting new people and in new places, so adapting to a new life must be a Tammy’s pace.

Tammy would love a secure garden where she can relax and play with her tennis ball. Tammy is playful with other dogs she meets and could share her home with another dog pending successful meets.

She could live in a home with secondary school aged children and would rather not be left alone for too long as she pines when left during the day.

Tammy settles well at night, and she is housetrained. Tammy has a medical condition which will be discussed with anyone interested in adopting this super sweet girl.

Maeve is almost two years old and is an energetic Cockapoo who is bouncy, playful and friendly.

Maeve will certainly bring lots of excitement to her adopter's life. She absolutely adores people and loves to be close to the people she knows best.

Maeve has an endearingly silly personality so is lots of fun. She is also a clever girl who knows how to sit and lie down.

She loves to chase a tennis ball and is very motivated by food, which is a fantastic aid for her recall. Maeve is great in the car, so she will happily jump in for adventures, exciting walks and for frequent trips to the groomers, which she will require to manage her gorgeous curly locks.

Maeve is looking for an adult only home, or could live with children aged 12. Initially she will require company all day, with time left alone being built up gradually.

Maeve is a very active girl so is looking for active adopters who will keep her physically and mentally stimulated. Although Maeve is not suited to live with another dog in the home, she would enjoy the company of a doggy walking buddy.

Her forever home should have a secure outdoor space where she can go for playtime.

It is also important that Maeve's adopters must be able to manage her strength when walking on the lead as she is a strong girl.