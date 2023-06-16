Tetley is a lovely three-year-old Lakeland Terrier crossbreed who can’t wait to be someone’s best friend. He is a friendly boy who loves to play.

He is looking for active owners that will take him on plenty of fun walks.

Tetley could potentially live with another dog after successful meets at the rehoming centre, and could live in a home with children aged 16 and over.

When on his walks he enjoys having doggy walking companions.

When on his walks he enjoys having doggy walking companions.

Tetley's adopter should be at home for most of the day until he settles into his new environment. A secure outdoor space would be fantastic for Tetley where he can run and play.

Find out more about Tetley here.

Sparky is a sweet and loving five-year-old Golden Retriever. He is a superstar and takes meeting new people and going to new places in his stride.

Sparky loves nothing more than to be fussed over by his carers. He is fun-loving and is always keen to go for a walk.

Sparky does not realise his size, so a home with children aged 10 and over would be best as he is bouncy boy and he can also be strong on the lead.

As such a sociable boy he could potentially live with another dog pending successful meets.

He is housetrained and loves his home comforts so will happily snooze by your side on the sofa. He is looking for a home with a secure garden which he is free to enjoy.

Find out more about Sparky here.