They are playful Bulldog crossbreed puppies who are starting to enjoy exploring their foster carers home and garden, playing with toys and then enjoying a well-deserved snooze together.

The pups will be eight weeks old on 5 May and will be able to go off to their new homes then.

As growing pups, Dogs Trust cannot guarantee what size they will become, so adopters must be mindful of this when considering adding one to their family

In their foster home the puppies are receiving the best start with training and socialisation and Dogs Trust are looking for adopters who are at home for most of the day to continue with this training.

The puppies and their adopters will be enrolled onto the Dog School Training classes which will help give them the best start in life.

In their foster homes, the puppies are becoming familiar with dogs and cats and so could share their new home with other pets and children as long as interactions are managed.

Find out more about adopting Brooklyn or the other puppies here.

Thor, meanwhile, is a very friendly one-year-old Labrador/Boxer cross with so much love to give.

He enjoys snuggles once he gets to know you too. Thor has so much fun playing with his toys, with his favourites being soft teddies.

He is very intelligent and is eager to learn new things, especially if there’s a treat involved.

Thor is super curious and outgoing and will will be a wonderful companion to someone who likes walking and being active in the great outdoors.

Thor is looking for active owners that will take him on long walks where he can do his favourite thing, sniff out new smells. His home must have these walking locations close by as he doesn't enjoy trips in the car.

As he is an active young boy, Thor will need plenty of mental stimulation through enrichment games and activities.

Working on his training will also keep him busy.

He already knows ‘sit’, ‘paw’, ‘up’ and ‘wait’ – what a clever lad!

Thor has previously lived with children, so he could live with children aged 10 and over.

Thor has met a number of dogs at the centre and has lovely manners, so could potentially share his home with another dog.