Despite his dazzling good looks, charming persona and twinkle-toes, three-year-old Bill Bailey has yet to attract any interest, which is proving a complete mystery to his carers at Ballymena Rehoming Centre.

Bill Bailey is renowned for being full of life, loving nothing more than jumping and running around in the exercise areas.

He is a very loving boy who adores human company, which makes his lack of interest even more surprising.

Conor O’Kane, Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, explained: “Bill Bailey has been in our care since February, and we have no idea why he hasn’t been snapped up by now. He is a real sweetheart who is playful and fun with a bright personality and he has all the best moves. He enjoys meeting new people and after his favourite pastime of playing with toys, he likes a snuggle and snooze.

“Although he is sociable with people, he isn’t so keen on other dogs so Bill Bailey requires to be the only pet in his new home. A home in a peaceful area with a large garden where he can play would be perfect. We are looking for understanding and patient owners who will build a strong bond with him before he goes to his forever home.

“To anyone currently looking for a loving, energetic and playful dog who has twinkle-toes, we hope they will consider Bill Bailey. We are so looking forward to the day when this friendly lad bounds off to his forever home.”

Lurchers were the third most popular breed rehomed by Dogs Trust last year, with 527 finding loving new homes.

Bill Bailey comfortably wears a muzzle when out and about in public, and this would be required when he is adopted.

It is preferred that he is rehomed to an adult only home, however, he could potentially be rehomed with children aged 14 and over.

To apply to rehome Bill Bailey visit: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/lurcher/1263691

Billy Bailey needs a loving new home. Image: Dogs Trust