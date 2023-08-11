Wolfie is a very special girl who has been through a lot in her short life but, with the help of her foster carers and their dogs, she has gained much more confidence and has integrated well into their lives and is now finally ready to find a home to call her own.

She is looking for a calm and quiet home with owners who are happy to dedicate their time and patience to her by working alongside the Dogs Trust training and behavioural team for guidance. In return, you will be rewarded with a very sweet dog whose character they will get to see shining through over time.

Wolfie can share her home with other dogs and cats, but would be best suited being kept away from livestock such as sheep as she shows an interest in them as she walks past their fields.

Wolfie is a very special girl who has been through a lot in her short life. (Image: Dogs Trust)

A home with owners who understand that Wolfie needs to be allowed to come round in her own time and be given her own space is essential as, with a poor start in life, she is still adjusting to all that comes with being part of a family in a home. There may be some time needed to help her settle to where she is at in the foster home and, hopefully, progress further over time.

A securely enclosed garden is essential due to her being nervous and she will not go to the toilet when people are with her.

Wolfie can cope with being left alone but, if unsupervised, she has destroyed some household items in the foster home, so she ideally needs to be left in a utility room or kitchen area where there are not many belongings sitting out.

With everything she has been through in her short life, Wolfie does tend to keep her distance from you at the start, but there is a curious side to her and she will never be far behind you having a sneaky peek to see what you're doing.

Wolfie is looking for a calm and quiet home. (Image: Dogs Trust)

Over time, and especially outside, she will approach you to seek out a cuddle on your lap!

She travels well in the car but does have to be lifted in which she is fine with. Due to her foster carers having to build up so much trust and confidence she has not been to many other places for walks and is used going for a dander along country roads where they live.

On walks she is nervous and jumpy with vehicles passing, so any walking areas need to be away from traffic.

In the home her favourite pass time is ‘tidying up her toys’, this is where she brings them all to her bed!