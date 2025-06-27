Dogs Trust: Young Collies Margot and Olly both need rehoming in Northern Ireland

There are lots of gorgeous dogs waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena including two young Collies, Margot and Olly.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both dogs are lovingly known as a Dogs Trust “underdog”, a term used by the charity for dogs who have been waiting for their forever home for more than six months. These dogs may require additional training, ongoing veterinary care, or have specific rehoming needs, while others, are simply overlooked.

Margot is a gorgeous, very sweet, fun loving one-year-old Collie who is searching for someone to love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margot loves playing with toys, particularly tug toys, and never passes up the opportunity for a tasty treat, she is a fan of fruits and veggie treats too.

Marvellous Margot. (Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena)

She is an affectionate girl and is very fond of a snuggle with her carers. Margot enjoys getting out and about for walkies especially in parks and forests and is happy to meet dogs on her walks. Margot is also very partial to a paddle so walks by a river or beach are dreamy for her.

Margot has spent most of her young life in kennels so patient and kind adopters are required who will allow this gorgeous girl time to settle into a home environment and continue any training she requires. She has enjoyed short stays in a home environment with staff where she has been very good and has enjoyed home comforts.

Margot would love a quiet enclosed garden to play in and where she can have fun with enrichment and sniffing games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She could potentially live with a calm natured dog in her new home and with children aged 14 and over. Margot has a condition called cerebellar hypoplasia which affects her balance slightly but it doesn't stop her living life to the full.

Handsome Olly. (Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena)

If you are interested in meeting marvellous Margot, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Olly, meanwhile, is a fabulous and very handsome two-year-old Collie Cross who has so much love for both people and life. He is energetic, sweet natured and very loving.

As is typical with his breed, Olly is a very smart lad therefore adopters that have a keen interest in training and enrichment activities, such as scent work would be ‘pawfect’ for him. Olly has loved working with the training team at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone is so proud of how far he has come and how his confidence has improved. Olly has a fan club at the rehoming centre due to his happy personality and beautiful nature that bring smiles to faces every day.

Olly would like to live in an adult only home, in a quiet, rural location with adopters who are able to be at home most of the day to begin with. Olly would be best suited as the only dog in the home although he does say hello to other calm, friendly dogs when out and about on his walks. His dream walking locations are quiet, peaceful areas.

Olly longs for a secure outdoor space in his forever home where he can enjoy playtime.

If you think Margot or Olly could be the canine companion for you, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

You can find out more at https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena