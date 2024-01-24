News you can trust since 1963
Donaghadee YFC annual Christmas dinner and awards night

As 2023 came to a close, Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club headed to Bangor Golf Club for its annual Christmas dinner and awards night to celebrate the success of its members throughout the 2022/2023 YFCU competition year.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 24th Jan 2024, 09:12 GMT
After everyone arrived at the golf club, a delicious meal was served to all.

Members’ parents began arriving from 8.45pm for the prize giving ceremony.

It had been a very successful year for the club, and everyone had a great night celebrating this success.

Hayley-Rae Russell at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas dinner and awards night. Picture: Donaghadee YFCHayley-Rae Russell at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas dinner and awards night. Picture: Donaghadee YFC
Hayley-Rae Russell at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas dinner and awards night. Picture: Donaghadee YFC

Prize winners:

12-14 prepared public speaking - David Steele;

14-16 prepared public speaking - James Steele;

12-14 group debating - David Steele, Rory Strain, Sam Gibson;

Carla Keenan and Eva O'Neill at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas dinner and awards night. Picture: Donaghadee YFCCarla Keenan and Eva O'Neill at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas dinner and awards night. Picture: Donaghadee YFC
Carla Keenan and Eva O'Neill at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas dinner and awards night. Picture: Donaghadee YFC

14-16 group debating - Alicia Reid, Carla Keenan, Eva O'Neill;

16-18 group debating - Joanna Caughey, Cole Hogg, Summer Henderson;

Under 18 floral art - Summer Henderson;

Junior home management - Summer Henderson;

David Steele, Rory Strain and Sam Gibson at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas dinner and awards night. Picture: Donaghadee YFCDavid Steele, Rory Strain and Sam Gibson at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas dinner and awards night. Picture: Donaghadee YFC
David Steele, Rory Strain and Sam Gibson at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas dinner and awards night. Picture: Donaghadee YFC

Junior Ulster Young Farmer - Joanna Caughey, Sophie Coulter and Summer Henderson;

Senior Ulster Young Farmer - Phil Donaldson;

Under 18 dairy judging - Helen Marshall;

Over 18 dairy judging - Hayley-Rae Russell;

Joanna Caughey, Cole Hogg and Summer Henderson at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas dinner and awards night. Picture: Donaghadee YFCJoanna Caughey, Cole Hogg and Summer Henderson at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas dinner and awards night. Picture: Donaghadee YFC
Joanna Caughey, Cole Hogg and Summer Henderson at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas dinner and awards night. Picture: Donaghadee YFC

Under 18 silage assessment - Joanna Caughey;

Over 18 silage assessment - Phil Donaldson;

Under 18 beef judging - Helen Marshall;

Over 18 beef judging - Phil Donaldson;

Under 18 sheep judging - Summer Henderson;

Over 18 sheep judging - Phil Donaldson;

David Hamilton at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas dinner and awards night. Picture: Donaghadee YFCDavid Hamilton at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas dinner and awards night. Picture: Donaghadee YFC
David Hamilton at Donaghadee YFC's Christmas dinner and awards night. Picture: Donaghadee YFC

Best in age 12-14 - David Steele;

Best in age 14-16 - Joanna Caughey;

Best in age 16-18 - Summer Henderson;

Best in age 21-25 - Hayley-Rae Russell.

Meanwhile, on January 4 members joined together at Donaghadee Community Centre for their AGM and Dutch Auction.

A club spokesperson said: “Congratulations to those who were elected for a position, either as an office bearer or a committee member for the upcoming year, 2024/2025. A massive thank you to all those who have put in a lot of hard work and dedication to their roles this year.”

After the AGM members enjoyed the Dutch Auction in aid of Marie Curie.

