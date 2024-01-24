Donaghadee YFC annual Christmas dinner and awards night
After everyone arrived at the golf club, a delicious meal was served to all.
Members’ parents began arriving from 8.45pm for the prize giving ceremony.
It had been a very successful year for the club, and everyone had a great night celebrating this success.
Prize winners:
12-14 prepared public speaking - David Steele;
14-16 prepared public speaking - James Steele;
12-14 group debating - David Steele, Rory Strain, Sam Gibson;
14-16 group debating - Alicia Reid, Carla Keenan, Eva O'Neill;
16-18 group debating - Joanna Caughey, Cole Hogg, Summer Henderson;
Under 18 floral art - Summer Henderson;
Junior home management - Summer Henderson;
Junior Ulster Young Farmer - Joanna Caughey, Sophie Coulter and Summer Henderson;
Senior Ulster Young Farmer - Phil Donaldson;
Under 18 dairy judging - Helen Marshall;
Over 18 dairy judging - Hayley-Rae Russell;
Under 18 silage assessment - Joanna Caughey;
Over 18 silage assessment - Phil Donaldson;
Under 18 beef judging - Helen Marshall;
Over 18 beef judging - Phil Donaldson;
Under 18 sheep judging - Summer Henderson;
Over 18 sheep judging - Phil Donaldson;
Best in age 12-14 - David Steele;
Best in age 14-16 - Joanna Caughey;
Best in age 16-18 - Summer Henderson;
Best in age 21-25 - Hayley-Rae Russell.
Meanwhile, on January 4 members joined together at Donaghadee Community Centre for their AGM and Dutch Auction.
A club spokesperson said: “Congratulations to those who were elected for a position, either as an office bearer or a committee member for the upcoming year, 2024/2025. A massive thank you to all those who have put in a lot of hard work and dedication to their roles this year.”
After the AGM members enjoyed the Dutch Auction in aid of Marie Curie.