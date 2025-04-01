Donaghadee YFC celebrate 90th anniversary dinner at La Mon Hotel and Country Club

The night started with speeches from club officials as well as YFCU deputy president Kristina Fleming and past member Billy Martin

This was followed by a delicious meal, a ballot in aid of Air Ambulance NI, and some live music from the Bizz Band

Donaghadee YFC would like to thank the organising committee, Joe Graham, Angela Eadie, Chelsea Creations, Stephen McCracken, Kristina Fleming, La Mon Staff and everyone else who helped make this night such a success.

Club leader Cole Hogg, secretary Joanna Caughey, treasurer Summer Henderson, president Stuart Henderson and his wife Rosemary, and guest speaker and YFCU deputy president Kristina Fleming

Billy Martin, club trustee and past member

Display boards and tables were set up, with scrapbooks and pictures from the past 90 years of Donaghadee YFC