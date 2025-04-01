Donaghadee YFC celebrate 90th anniversary dinner at La Mon Hotel and Country Club

The night started with speeches from club officials as well as YFCU deputy president Kristina Fleming and past member Billy Martin
This was followed by a delicious meal, a ballot in aid of Air Ambulance NI, and some live music from the Bizz Band
Donaghadee YFC would like to thank the organising committee, Joe Graham, Angela Eadie, Chelsea Creations, Stephen McCracken, Kristina Fleming, La Mon Staff and everyone else who helped make this night such a success.
1. Club leader Cole Hogg, secretary Joanna Caughey, treasurer Summer Henderson, president Stuart Henderson and his wife Rosemary, and guest speaker and YFCU deputy president Kristina Fleming
2. Billy Martin, club trustee and past member
3. Display boards and tables were set up, with scrapbooks and pictures from the past 90 years of Donaghadee YFC
4. Joe Graham, past YFCU president and MC of the night
