Donaghadee YFC celebrate a very successful year for the club

On Monday 4th March 2024, 7 members attended the Co Down AGM where the annual Down to the Future competition results were announced, and the club lifted an impressive six awards.

The results were as follows:

Second most efficient secretary – Joanna Caughey;

Donaghadee YFC have been celebrating a very successful year. Picture: Submitted

Second most efficient public relations officer – Carla Keenan;

First most efficient treasurer – Hayley-Rae Russell;

First place junior member - Joanna Caughey;

Third place senior member – Hayley-Rae Russell.