Donaghadee YFC celebrate a very successful year for the club
What a successful year it has been for Donaghadee YFC officials.
On Monday 4th March 2024, 7 members attended the Co Down AGM where the annual Down to the Future competition results were announced, and the club lifted an impressive six awards.
The results were as follows:
Second most efficient secretary – Joanna Caughey;
Second most efficient public relations officer – Carla Keenan;
First most efficient treasurer – Hayley-Rae Russell;
First place junior member - Joanna Caughey;
Third place senior member – Hayley-Rae Russell.
And to finish the night on a high, Donaghadee YFC was named the second most efficient club in Co Down.