Donaghadee Young Farmers' Club are on fast track to fun

Members brought out their competitive side whilst racing round the track.

The night began as everyone got into groups and headed to the changing rooms to gear up for the track.

Each group had 25 minutes to impress and achieve the fastest time.

On Thursday 19th January, some 32 member of Donaghadee YFC travelled to Eddie Irvines Sports for a night of go karting

With four groups competing, there was a vast array of driving skills, creating not only a great time on track but plenty to keep spectators entertained as well.

Judging by the smiles on everyone's faces, everybody left as a winner.

