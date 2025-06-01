Don’t let the rain get in the way of outdoor cooking – pop up an umbrella!

We’re in the middle of the annual barbecue week but the fact is treating your food with a kiss of smoke should be an all year round thing.

A few years ago I took the decision to ditch the easier option of gas and fully embrace charcoal. It is a bit higher maintenance to get started but once it does the results are so much more authentic. Over the years I’ve been lucky to experience barbecuing in its natural home – the USA. Over 10 years ago I was in Kansas hosting cooking demonstrations at some culinary schools. People in Kansas will tell you they do the best barbecue in the world and it was absolutely amazing. From slow cooked brisket to unctuous smoked pork, it was a joy. Three of the lecturers at one of the culinary schools formed part of a team that won the world barbecue championship. They were as generous with their recipes as they were with the their meat and sent me home with a folder of all their recipes. They were meant for serving hundreds of people and had to be scaled down a lot. The recipe here is for rump steak with the Kansas chef’s rub and their barbecue sauce. It’s a good idea to double or triple the recipe as the dry rub will keep in an airtight container for a month and the sauce in a jar in the fridge for the same time. You can use the rub for all meats, vegetables and even oily fish.

Last year I was filming in Tennessee and apparently they also have the best barbecue in the world. Along the way I’ve been in the Carolinas and yes you guessed it, they do the best too. A bit like potatoes here – every county does the best! In Tennessee the barbecue sauce is thinner, sharper and is used to baste the meat as it cooks. They would use it to slow smoke large joints over a period of hours but I’ve pared down the time and amounts using pork shoulder steaks. The “mop” the meat with a vinegar, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce liquor. I’ve added cider into the mix. Pork and leeks are great together. If you place leeks on a hot barbecue and cook until they’re black – one of the few times its good to burn your food. Place them on a tray, wrap in cling and cool. Remove the black leaves to reveal soft, smoky leek. Finish off for a minute on the grill and brush with some mop.

Another vegetable that works well on the grill is the carrot. There’s something about the smoke that brings out even more of the sweetness in the carrot. If you’re using carrots it’s a good idea to source them at a farm shop or green grocer – washing them within an inch of their lives and trapping in plastic does nothing for the taste. Give them a scrub, cut them in half and cook in salted boiling water for a couple of minutes. Drain and marinate then finish off on the grill. Dukka is a toasted hazelnut and spice blend – scatter some over the sweet carrots. Don’t let the rain get in the way of a bit of outdoor cooking – pop up an umbrella!