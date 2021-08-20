Don’t miss the Jalex ram sale this Friday

Over 70 super rams, consisting mainly of Suffolk shearlings and ram lambs are set to come under the hammer in addition to Blue Leicester and Texels and a selection of hybrid rams.

The Alexanders run over 700 commercial ewes and understand what is required for today’s busy lamb producers on their own farms. “We are looking for tups with tight skins, medium bone, black silky, clean hair on their heads and legs, tups with character and carcass. We are lambing approximately 700 ewes so we need lambs to be up and sucking with loads of vigour, particularly as we lamb the twins outside. We cannot have lambs with big heads and short necks being slow to suck. We find that avoiding too much bone and selecting tups with lift, that are lively and vigorous avoids this,” explains James.

There will be rams to suit everyone from 400 guineas upwards. Bidding will be at the ringside or via marteye. All sheep eligible on the day to UK and Ireland.

All lots over £700 attract luck penny insurance. The UFU advises us that there were no claims at all on our rams from last year, which goes to show they are hardy and working well for their buyers.

Viewing is from 5pm on sale day with sale starting at 7pm 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown BT41 3HY.