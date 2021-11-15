Dorset sale season draws to a close

The sale attracted a substantial entry of 91 lots, providing prospective purchasers with a super selection of sheep.

Judge for the evening was club vice chairman, James Robson, Ballyhamage Flock, Doagh, being presented with an excellent turn of sheep which were a credit to breeders despite juggling the busy autumn lambing season.

Supreme champion of the day went to lot 29 from Angus Fleming, Drumlin Flock for his ewe lamb “Drumlin D571”. This young January lamb stood top in a strong class showing superb confirmation and skin. Sired by Lisnafillan Bugatti from a homebred ewe, she later sold for 900gns to John Richmond, Ballymoney.

Reserve Champion, lot 62 from Amy McConnell

Reserve champion went to lot 62, second prize ewe lamb from Amy McConnell, Beechmount Flock. Sired by stock ram Kilvaddy Bolt, out of a homebred ewe she displayed excellent size, power and correctness.

Show results

Champion – A Fleming (Lot 29)

Reserve Champion –A McConnell (Lot 62)

Overall champion, lot 29 from Angus Fleming sold for 900gns.

Ewe lamb – 1st A Fleming, 2nd A McConnell, 3rd A Armour, 4th L Weir

Shearling ewe – 1st – 4th A Dodd

Ram lamb – 1st G&G Henderson, 2nd G&G Henderson, 3rd C&D Quinn, 4th R Moore

Shearling ram – 1st R Moore

Lot 89 from Rachel Moore, sold for 750gns

Topping the sale was lot 19 from Thomas Wright with ewe lamb “Ballytaggart D2591”. Bred by English stock ram Wilsey Apollo out of a homebred ewe this lamb oozed character and style, despite not been shown in the judging she later sold for 1200gns to James Johnston, Aghalee. The next top price went to Gary and Gareth Henderson for lot 84, 1st prize ram lamb “Sandleford Dazzle”. Sired by Ballytaggart Carlsberg out of last year’s autumn sale top price, Hilltop Z1328, this eye catching lamb sold for 800gns to Luke Hughes, Kircubbin. Closely following this was lot 89 from Rachel Moore with 1st prize shearling ram “Bannside Caeser” who showed excellent confirmation and presence selling for 750gns to Lawrence Moore, Aughnacloy.

Next up was lot 11 from the McKeown family with ewe lamb “Ashvale D331” in lamb to Ballytaggart Dakota. This smart lamb fetched a price of 700gns selling to Winston Moran, Derrylin. Matching this price was lots 43 and 45 from Adam Armour, the first selling to William McCraken, Loughgall and second to Robert Cousins, Annalong. These two terrific ewe lambs were scanned in lamb to Carnlea Dynamo, deservingly achieving 700gns a piece.

Also achieving a price of 700gns was lot 63, Beechmount D571 from Amy McConnell. With full Beechmount breeding and style to match, this powerful ewe lamb was snapped up by James Johnston, Aghalee.

This strong trade continued throughout the sale with high clearance in every section. Other leading prices are as follows: T Wright 650gns to R Marshall, G&G Henderson 600gns to J McFetridge, T Wright 600gns to M Lennox, T Wright 600gns to J Johnston, L Weir 550gns to L Moore, T Wright 550gns to T Richmond, A Armour 550gns to R Marshall, T Wright 550gns to M Lennox.

The club would like to thank continued sponsors Danske Bank, staff at Ballymena Mart for their efficient and seamless running of the sale and, of course, breeders and purchasers for making this final sale of the year a success.

Overall, the sale marked an encouraging end to what has truly been a record breaking sale season for Northern Irish bred Dorset sheep. This reflects the ever-growing popularity of the breed as it cements its place as a wise choice for any astute shepherd.