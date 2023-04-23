Dorset’s blossom at annual spring sale in Ballymena

This sale marks the first of the year in Northern Ireland giving breeders first pick of the autumn born lambs in advance of the spring tupping season.

As per previous years, the sale was well supported by the large network of breeders who made up entries of just under 100, all of which were eligible for EU export.

Judge for the day was Mr Adam Care who runs the highly successful and renowned Burhos Flock in Cornwall.

Overall supreme champion and top price pictured with Michael Maybin (breeder), Adam Care (Judge) and Allister McNeill (handler).

There was an excellent turnout of sheep on display in every class, the ram class alone boasting 29, giving both the large number of onlookers and judge plenty to decipher between.

Coming out on top was lot 71 from Michael and Catherine Maybin with ‘Galgorm Fergus’ who was awarded supreme champion.

Sired by Drumlin Dazzler out of a homebred ewe, Galgorm Z2, this sweet lamb showed excellent style and correctness achieving the top price of the day of 5600gns to a trio of breeders.

Raymond and Julie Hill, Olivertree Flock, James and Craig Robson, Ballyhamage Flock and Shane Wilson, Legaloy Flock were the successful purchasers.

Reserve champion and best opposite sex to champion pictured with Brian Moorhead (breeder) and judge Adam Care.

Reserve champion and best opposite sex to champion was awarded to lot 29 from Brian and Jack Moorhead, Briglands Flock, for their first prize shearling ewe ‘Briglands E263’.

Sired by Ballytaggart Dominator out of Briglands D115, this December born shearling showed superb body and presence, selling for 600gns to Cathy Holmes, Carnlea Flock.

Show results:

Champion: Lot 71, M&C Maybin

Andrew Kennedy pictured with children Ella and Harris with the first prize shearling ram.

Reserve Champion and best opposite sex: Lot 29, B&J Moorhead

Ewe lamb: 1st R Currie, 2nd B&J Moorhead, 3rd C McKeown, 4th S&E Caldwell, 5th G Cubitt

Shearling ewe: 1st B&J Moorhead, 2nd M&C Maybin, 3rd G Cubitt, 4th M&C Maybin, 5th L Weir

Ram lamb: 1st M&C Maybin, 2nd B Lamb, 3rd S&E Caldwell, 4th S&E Caldwell, 5th M&C Maybin

Cameron Carson's Mainevalley Firetrap, the new record priced horn Dorset at 4100gns.

Shearling ram: 1st E&H Kennedy, 2nd L Weir, 3rd L Weir, 4th A McConnell

The high quality of sheep on offer was reflected by demand from buyers from right across the UK and Europe, all seeking to avail of the exquisite sheep on offer.

Lot 87, ‘Lisnafillan Frankel’ from Laura Weir, achieved the second highest price of the day at 4200gns.

This eye-catching lamb, sired by Lisnafillan Da Vincii and out of homebred ewe, Lisnafillan A10, was capitalised on by Bolton based breeder, Richard Fitton, Dynamite Flock.

Hot on its heels was lot 83 from Cameron Carson with horned ram lamb ‘Mainevalley Firetrap’.

Sired by Springfield Corndog out of Mainevalley C75, this lamb displayed character in abundance deservingly setting a new record price for a horned ram at 4100gns, joining the Spaceys flock of Tony Spacey, Gloucester.

Laura Weir's Lisnafillan Frankel sold for 4200gns.

The next top price of the day went to lot 73 from Richard Currie with ‘Hilltop Fivestar’.

This Ballymaconnelly Eubank son out of Hilltop B62 showed bundles of carcass and power, selling to Tom Elliot, Northampton for 3000gns.

Next in line was lot 56 from Ellen McClure with ‘Mountdale Fergie’, a Downkillybegs Xception son out of Downkillybegs B6.

Exhibiting super character, this lamb sold for 2200gns to fellow breeders Laura Weir and Amy McConnell to join the Lisnafillan and Beechmount flocks.

In close succession was lot 81 from Thomas Wright with ‘Ballytaggart F3042” achieving 2000gns for his smart Downkillybegs Daredevil son out of Balltaggart D47 finding his new home with William McCracken, Drumilly flock. Samuel and Elaine Caldwell fetched a price of 1800gns for lot 46, “Ballymaconnelly Frank’ out of Lisnafillan Dylan and Donard D13.

This strong lamb exhibited great body and skin and was snapped up by Maud Walker, Dupin Flock, Newton Stewart.

Michael and Catherine Maybin continued their successful day, selling lot 72 ‘Galgorm Freddo’ who was twin brother to the champion for 1500gns to Elaine Clarke, Athboy.

Amy McConnell achieved the top price shearling ram with May born ‘Beechmount Edwardo’ this stylish ram sold for 1300gns to neighbouring breeder, Caroline Mckeown, Ashvale flock.

Other leading prices:

Male section: E&H Kennedy (lot 98) 1200gns to W Mills, S&E Caldwell (lot 47) 1150gns to S Driver, W&K Carson (lot 36) 1100gns to G Rowney, J Lynd (lot 78) 1100gns to T Wright, E McClure (lot 55) 1050gns to M&A Care, B Lamb (lot 38) 1000gns to D Lewis, L Weir (lot 88) 900gns to A Graham, A Kennedy (lot 90) 900gns to G Millar.

Female section: R Currie (lot 17) 750gns to M&A Care, L Weir (lot 1) 650gns to R&A Quinn, B&J Moorhead (lot 16) 620gns to A Kennedy, B&J Moorhead (lot 29) 600gns to C Holmes, G&M Cubitt (lot 11) 600gns to P&S Knowles, L Weir (lot 2) 550gns to R&A Quinn.

Sale averages:

Ewe lamb: 491.65

Shearling ewe: 476.44

Rams: 1373.59 (£414.57 increase from 2022)

As the society reflects on a successful start to the sale year, it is evident that the breed is well and truly blossoming with demand for Dorset genetics constantly on the increase across the UK and Europe.

The next sale will be the annual Mayfair, held in Exeter on 3 May 2023, which will see one of the largest entries in recent years with a vast number of exhibitors from both Northern Ireland and the mainland UK.

Ellen McClure's Mountdale Fergie sold for 2200gns.

Richard Currie pictured with ewe lamb class winner and top price female.