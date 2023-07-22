And it was certainly a case of last but not least, as the show produced two very worthy qualifiers for this year’s final.

Judging the dairy classes and selecting the Limavady qualifiers was Mr Wallace Patton, who runs the Greenisle Holstein Herd outside Newtownards, Co. Down.

After careful consideration, Wallace awarded the Interbreed Championship and first qualifying place to the second calver, Lookout Altitude Beautygirl Red VG89, from Alan Paul’s Slatabogie Herd, Maghera.

Kenny Coulter, from Thompson's, with Alan Paul, from Maghera, who qualified at Limavady Show with a cow from his Slatabogie Herd, and Kate Mark, NISA chair. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

Imported from Germany last September as a heifer, Beautygirl Red has already made a huge impression locally, winning the Junior Cow award in this year’s herd competition. Calved since April, she is currently yielding 60kg/day at 4.25 per cent butterfat and 3.40 per cent protein.

Alan Paul’s Slatabogie Herd also claimed the second Limavady qualifying place with the heifer, Slatabogie Gold Avatar Red VG87.

Having finished second in her class at the Multi-breed Calf Show last August, Avatar Red was awarded Best Heifer in the senior section at this year’s NI Herds Competition. Just 60 days calved, she is currently averaging 42 kg/day at 4.00 per cent butterfat and 3.10 per cent protein.

Thompsons would like to congratulate the Paul family on their double qualification at Limavady, and alongside all the other qualifying cows, wish them all the best at today’s (22 July) final at Antrim Show.

Kenny Coulter, from Thompson's, with Leanne Paul and daughter Arianna, from Maghera, who qualified at Limavady Show with a cow from her Slatabogie Herd, and Kate Mark, NISA chair. Picture: Cliff Donaldson