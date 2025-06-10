Double success for NI Water’s considerate constructors

Tzvetelina Bogoina, NI Water Director of Infrastructure Delivery, with the Carmoney to Strabane team at the award ceremony.

TWO of NI Water’s major capital delivery projects have scooped two accolades in the prestigious CCS (Considerate Constructors Scheme) National Site Awards 2025.

The National Site Awards – which were first introduced by the CCS in 1998 – recognise the outstanding advancements made by dedicated constructors in transforming the construction industry's image and reputation.

Murphy Dawson Wam JV are the contractors for both successful projects and scooped two Bronze Awards at this year’s ceremony for their work on the Knockbracken CSO (storm sewer upgrade) and the Carmoney to Strabane Strategic Trunk Main projects, both delivered for NI Water.

The CCS National Awards winners are exceptional sites, organisations and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to the Code of Considerate Practice in the areas of Community, Environment and Workforce. It was also great for the project teams to celebrate the awards in Belfast as the ceremony was held there for the first time.

Tzvetelina Bogoina, NI Water Director of Infrastructure Delivery, said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to the teams whose efforts have been justly recognised by the CCS in this year’s awards.

“We are proud to have this calibre of contractor working in partnership with NI Water to deliver our extensive portfolio of capital delivery water and wastewater projects across Northern Ireland.”

At Knockbracken, the £6.7 million scheme has delivered over 1400m3 of additional stormwater storage at the storm overflow which will significantly reduce the volume of spills and help enhance the water quality in the Carryduff River and downstream catchment at Belfast Lough.

The Carmoney to Strabane Strategic Trunk Main is an essential water supply system, including a new 28km pipeline between Carmoney Water Treatment Works in Eglinton and Castletown Service Reservoir in Strabane, that will ensure the resilience and ongoing provision of high-quality water to customers in the Northwest.

NI Water, meanwhile, has completed a £3.5m programme of improvements at Newcastle Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW) ahead of the start of the bathing water season.

The significant programme of work – also carried out by Murphy Dawson Wam JV – involved the upgrade of the three-stage treatment process to ensure that the WwTW continues to produce a high-quality effluent.

Speaking about the work, Sean Milligan, NI Water Senior Project Manager, said: “The work within the existing facility at South Promenade included the installation of new filtration equipment as well as a modern UV system. This important NI Water investment will ensure that Newcastle WwTW continues to meet bathing water quality standards while helping to support future growth in the town.

“The sequence of work was carefully managed to ensure there was no deterioration in effluent quality during the construction period.

“I would like to thank the project team from Murphy Dawson Wam and McAdam as well as our operational colleagues for their meticulous coordination of deliveries and supply chain activities to allow this upgrade to be completed within programme and without any impact to normal operations at the treatment plant.

“This type of collaboration between our framework partners and our wastewater treatment works operations team is integral to successfully delivering these vital capital delivery upgrade projects.

“NI Water is pleased to complete these improvements which will protect local bathing waters for many years to come.”