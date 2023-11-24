Double triumph for Argo Tractors at Tractor the Year 2024 awards
The Landini Rex 4-120GT RoboShift Dynamic came out on top in the Best of Specialised category, while the McCormick X5.120 P3-Drive topped the podium in the Best Utility section.
“This is a great satisfaction,” said Argo Tractors president, Valerio Morra, “that rewards and certifies our group’s commitment to the production of state-of-the-art tractors, capable of responding comprehensively to the needs of operators and the world around us, with a focus on sustainability and being proactive towards the future.”
Compact, robust and versatile, the McCormick X5.120 P3-Drive is described as “the ideal utility vehicle for daily use on the farm”.
Its main new feature is the P3-Drive transmission: 36+12 or 48+16 with creeper, designed and manufactured entirely in-house by Argo Tractors, allows a combination of three PowerShifts (HML) with four robotised gears for each range, offering 12 automatically controlled ratios.
Everything is controlled by the ergonomic SmartPilot joystick, taking advantage of the Auto PowerShift (APS) function both for field operations (AutoField) and road transport (AutoRoad).
Welcoming the double award success, Kevin Phelan, country manager for Argo Tractors Ireland, said: “To see McCormick claim the Best Utility prize for the second successive year is tremendously satisfying, given that the McCormick X6.414 P6-Drive was similarly recognised last year.
“And to see Argo Tractors also selected by the adjudicators in the Best of Specialised category through the Landini Rex 4-120GT RoboShift Dynamic represents a significant success for our company and a tremendous boost to our staff.”
He added: “From Argo Tractors’ Ireland’s perspective, this double accolade, less than five months on from our official Irish launch, had provided a tremendous confidence boost that will put further wind in our sails as we move into 2024.”