Double triumph for Argo Tractors at Tractor the Year 2024 awards

Argo Tractors is still basking in the double Tractor of the Year success it recorded at the Agritechnica trade fair in Hanover, Germany, where its nominated Landini and McCormick models emerged victorious in their respective categories.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Landini Rex 4-120GT RoboShift Dynamic came out on top in the Best of Specialised category, while the McCormick X5.120 P3-Drive topped the podium in the Best Utility section.

“This is a great satisfaction,” said Argo Tractors president, Valerio Morra, “that rewards and certifies our group’s commitment to the production of state-of-the-art tractors, capable of responding comprehensively to the needs of operators and the world around us, with a focus on sustainability and being proactive towards the future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Compact, robust and versatile, the McCormick X5.120 P3-Drive is described as “the ideal utility vehicle for daily use on the farm”.

The McCormick X5.120 P3-Drive emerged victorious in the TOTY’s Best Utility section. Picture: Submitted

Its main new feature is the P3-Drive transmission: 36+12 or 48+16 with creeper, designed and manufactured entirely in-house by Argo Tractors, allows a combination of three PowerShifts (HML) with four robotised gears for each range, offering 12 automatically controlled ratios.

Everything is controlled by the ergonomic SmartPilot joystick, taking advantage of the Auto PowerShift (APS) function both for field operations (AutoField) and road transport (AutoRoad).

Welcoming the double award success, Kevin Phelan, country manager for Argo Tractors Ireland, said: “To see McCormick claim the Best Utility prize for the second successive year is tremendously satisfying, given that the McCormick X6.414 P6-Drive was similarly recognised last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And to see Argo Tractors also selected by the adjudicators in the Best of Specialised category through the Landini Rex 4-120GT RoboShift Dynamic represents a significant success for our company and a tremendous boost to our staff.”

Delighted Argo Tractors president, Valerio Morra. Picture: Submitted