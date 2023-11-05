As part of their entry in last year’s ABP Angus Youth Challenge, the team from Down High School, Frank Hanna and Edward McKay, worked together to raise fantastic funds and awareness for the Rural Support service Life Beyond.

The competition inspires secondary level pupils who have a passion and curiosity about their local agri-food industry to gain practical experience and expand their knowledge so they can progress.

Through the year-long journey, as successful finalists the boys were challenged to research farming and food production methods that can meet the changing needs of the marketplace with minimal impact on the environment.

They get to put these principles into practice with their own mini herd of Angus cross calves to rear and sell, learning about the dynamics of a modern beef industry.

Frank Hanna and Edward McKay along with Hannah Kirkpatrick Rural Support accepting the cheque. (Pic: Rural Support)

They had also been busy promoting agriculture and rural issues across their school community by hosting a range of events and raising money for charity. As a results of this, the boys have raised an impressive £590 for the Rural Support programme, Life Beyond, that provides support for farming families across Northern Ireland who have experienced loss through farm accident, suicide, unexpected or expected death.

After the recent final held in October, Rural Support were delighted to hear that Frank and Edward were runners up in the ABP Angus Youth Competition.

The judges were extremely impressed with their detailed research on how farmers could enhance their carbon sequestration efforts on the farm. They divided their research into distinct sections, focusing on carbon sequestration methods applicable to farmers, the implementation of multi-species swards, and assessing on-farm performance.