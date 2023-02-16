Draperstown (Beattie) Mart: Bullocks making £1950/670kg (291ppk)
Another week of outstanding cattle last Friday with rocket high prices which had bullocks making £1950/670kg (291ppk).
Heifers to £1850/660kg (280ppk) and weanlings to £1480/420kg (352ppk).
Bullocks
Liam O'Kane £1950/670kg, £1820/680kg, £1810/670kg, £1800/670kg, £1790/650kg, £1780/660kg, £1770/660kg, £1710/670kg, £1700/630kg, £1700/660kg, £1680/600kg, £1670/630kg, £1660/590kg, £1610/630kg, £1600/600kg, Mary Ballantine £1900/710kg, £1720/640kg, £1700/630kg, £1400/540kg, Michael McKenna £1750/620kg, £1740/630kg, £1730/640kg, £1490/550kg, £1480/550kg, £1460/580kg, Ivan Riddle £17410/590kg, Sean Grant £1640/590kg,£1370/550kg, £1460/540kg, Sean O'Neill £1610/620kg, £1570/540kg, John McSparron £1600/590kg, Hawthorn Heights £1500/550kg, £1440/530kg, Michael McKenna £1360/530kg, Thomas Alex and Irene Bell £1320/550kg, £1260/510kg, Hawthorn Heights £1310/560kg, £1300/470kg, £1210/470kg, £1200/520kg, John McSparron £1290/540kg, Michael McKenna £1250/520kg and Stephen Lyttle £1190/590kg, £1190/560kg.
Heifers
Liam O'Kane £1850/660kg, Ivan Riddle £1720/640kg, £1710/590kg, £1680/550kg, £1680/610kg, £1660/640kg, £1590/600kg, £1540/580kg, £1540/600kg, Michael McKenna £1690/630kg, £1650/570kg, Eugene Kelly £1670/590kg, £1560/600kg, Liam O'Kane £1640/650kg, £1530/600kg, £1530/620kg, £1470/630kg, L McIntyre £1390/580kg, Eugene Kelly £1380/480kg, Hawthorn Heights £1360/470kg, £1280/490kg, £1280/460kg, £1270/440kg, £1260/440kg, £1250/470kg, £1200/450kg, £1200/420kg, £1180/510kg, £1170/440kg, £1170/430kg, £1160/390kg, William Johnsdton £1300/520kg, David McClure £1290/500kg, John McSparron £1280/550kg, Sean O'Neill £1280/480kg, Ivan Riddle £1270/510kg, £1230/540kg, Sean Grant £1270/440kg, £1260/460kg, William Johnston £1260/450kg, £1190/470k and L McIntyre £1210/510kg.
Weanlings male
Sean O'Neill £1480/420kg, Nigel Jordan £1320/460kg, £1290/440kg, £1270/390kg, £1260/380kg, £1260/380kg, £1260/400kg, £1250/360kg, £1240/380kg, £1230/440kg, £1200/370kg, £1190/380kg, £1190/360kg, £1140/370kg, £1050/380kg, £1000/330kg, Sean O'Neill £1190/380kg, £1190/460kg,£1180/400kg, £1100/390kg, £1030/360kg, £1110/360kg, £950/340kg, £840/320kg, W Patterson £1160/370kg, £1080/340kg, Thomas Harkness £1140/380kg, Alan Clarke £1100/400kg, Barry McCullagh £1060/440kg, Ian McAleece £1020/430kg, £930/410kg, Chris George £980/360kg, £960/400kg, Thomas Harkness £950/400kg, £910/380kg, Nigel Jordan £890/290kg, £860/320kg, Barry McCullagh £860/350kg, Ian McAleece £790/340kg, Barry McCullagh £780/320kg and Albert Johnston £720/290kg, £720/360kg.
Weanlings female
James Chivers £1300/420kg, £1190/450kg, £1050/350kg, £1000/380kg, £990/360kg, W Pattersonb £1280/520kg, Noel McIlwaine £1260/400kg, £1170/470kg, £1090/400kg, Nigel Jordan £1220/330kg, £1190/360kg, £1140/410kg, £1010/340kg, £990/360kg, £990/350kg, £980/380kjg, £980/360kg, £970/360kg.£950/380kg, £930/300kg, Vivien Black £1070/390kg, £960/410kg, £920/360kg, James Chivers £980/350kg, £960/340kg, £960/340kg, £920/330kg, £890/330kg, £840/320kg, Ian McALeese £920/330kg, £790/400kg, Chris George £840/320kg, Nigel Jordan £820/330kg, £800/290kg, £790/310kg and Vivien Black £800/350kg.
Fat cows
Noel McIlwaine £2201.90/970kg, £1951.60/820kg, J and K Lennox £2137.20/780kg, Sean O'Neill £2066.40/840kg, £1956/670kg Joan and Ross Baird £1840.80/780kg, £17130.60/720kg, Sean Grant £1833/780kg, James McGillian £1687.20/760kg, £1566.30/690kg, £1485/660kg B Hempton £1559.40/690kg, £1547.10/810kg, Christopher Slane £1547.60/730kg, John Murphy £1540.80/720kg, J Moore £1512.80/610kg, £1356.60//570kg, J McSparron £1455/750kg A Hopper £1366/690kg D McClure £1276/580kg G Clarke £1229/580kg J Conway £1170/450kg £1073/490kg £1057/430kg £998/390kg £950/380kg J Porter £1150/500kg £1020/510kg A Hopper £1050/510kg £987/470kg.