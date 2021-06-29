Draperstown (Lauri O’Kane and Son) Mart: Excellent trade for cows and calves, prices to £1740

An exceptional show of excellent quality cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O’Kane and Son).

Fat cows to £2.16, £2.06 per kilo.

Sheep trade remaining strong for fat lambs and a continuing demand for fat ewes and ewes with lambs.

Fat ewes sold to £180.00, fat lambs £5.02 per kilo.

Fat lambs

23.5 at £110.50, 25.6kgs at £109.50, 25.9kgs at £107.50, 22.7kgs at £106.50, 22.3kgs at £105 21.3kgs at £105, 22.5kgs at £105, 20.4kgs £104, 21.4 at £103.50, 21.6kgs £103.00, 21kgs at £102, 20.6kgs at £101 and 14.6kgs at £77.

Fat ewes top prices £160, £143, £133, £125, £123, £120, £119, £115, £114 and £110.

An excellent entry of cattle on Saturday with fat cow top prices to £2.16 and £2.06. per kilo.

Cows and calves an excellent trade up to £1740 and £1720 for top quality stock.

Beef bullocks and heifers a very strong trade, weanlings also in high demand with top prices paid for quality stock.

More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Fat cows

Stabiliser 880kgs £2.16, Charolais 470kgs £2.06, Simmental 720kgs £1.94, Belted Galloway 500kgs £1.90, Limousin 500kgs £1.86, Limousin 430kgs £1.88, Limousin 570kgs £1.85, Blonde d’Aquitaine 680kgs £1.85, Stabiliser 620kgs £1.84, Aberdeen Angus 680kgs £1.81, Blonde d’Aquitaine 590kgs £1.74, Simmental 630kgs £1.73, Limousin 590kgs £1.73, Limousin 540kgs £1.71 and Aberdeen Angus 450kgs £1.40.

Beef bullocks

Limousin 756kgs £1680, Limousin 744kgs £1550, Limousin 581kgs £1360, Belgian Blue 552kgs £1090, Hereford 529kgs £1060, Charolais 512kgs £1040, Charolais 532kg £1030, Charolais 579kgs £1020, Charolais 528kgs £1010, Charolais 541kgs £1000, Charolais 513kgs £1000 and 510kgs £990.

Stores bullocks

Charolais 479kgs £1180 Limousin 456kgs £1100, Limousin 442kgs £1100, Aberdeen Angus 491kgs £109, Charolais 384kgs £1000, Charolais 353kgs £980, Simmental 344kgs £920, Holstein 485kgs £920, Holstein 460kgs £910, Limousin 437kgs £900, Simmental 355kgs £890, Saler 329kg £890, Simmental 355kgs £770, Aberdeen Angus 318kgs £770, Limousin 350kgs £760, Blonde d’Aquitaine 323kgs £760, Blonde d’Aquitaine 190kgs £680 and Blonde d’Aquitaine 120kgs £490.

Beef heifers/store heifers