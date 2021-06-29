Draperstown (Lauri O’Kane and Son) Mart: Excellent trade for cows and calves, prices to £1740
An excellent show of sheep and lambs on Friday with cull ewes remaining a strong trade £180.00 for fat ewes.
An exceptional show of excellent quality cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O’Kane and Son).
Fat cows to £2.16, £2.06 per kilo.
Sheep trade remaining strong for fat lambs and a continuing demand for fat ewes and ewes with lambs.
Fat ewes sold to £180.00, fat lambs £5.02 per kilo.
Fat lambs
23.5 at £110.50, 25.6kgs at £109.50, 25.9kgs at £107.50, 22.7kgs at £106.50, 22.3kgs at £105 21.3kgs at £105, 22.5kgs at £105, 20.4kgs £104, 21.4 at £103.50, 21.6kgs £103.00, 21kgs at £102, 20.6kgs at £101 and 14.6kgs at £77.
Fat ewes top prices £160, £143, £133, £125, £123, £120, £119, £115, £114 and £110.
An excellent entry of cattle on Saturday with fat cow top prices to £2.16 and £2.06. per kilo.
Cows and calves an excellent trade up to £1740 and £1720 for top quality stock.
Beef bullocks and heifers a very strong trade, weanlings also in high demand with top prices paid for quality stock.
More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.
Fat cows
Stabiliser 880kgs £2.16, Charolais 470kgs £2.06, Simmental 720kgs £1.94, Belted Galloway 500kgs £1.90, Limousin 500kgs £1.86, Limousin 430kgs £1.88, Limousin 570kgs £1.85, Blonde d’Aquitaine 680kgs £1.85, Stabiliser 620kgs £1.84, Aberdeen Angus 680kgs £1.81, Blonde d’Aquitaine 590kgs £1.74, Simmental 630kgs £1.73, Limousin 590kgs £1.73, Limousin 540kgs £1.71 and Aberdeen Angus 450kgs £1.40.
Beef bullocks
Limousin 756kgs £1680, Limousin 744kgs £1550, Limousin 581kgs £1360, Belgian Blue 552kgs £1090, Hereford 529kgs £1060, Charolais 512kgs £1040, Charolais 532kg £1030, Charolais 579kgs £1020, Charolais 528kgs £1010, Charolais 541kgs £1000, Charolais 513kgs £1000 and 510kgs £990.
Stores bullocks
Charolais 479kgs £1180 Limousin 456kgs £1100, Limousin 442kgs £1100, Aberdeen Angus 491kgs £109, Charolais 384kgs £1000, Charolais 353kgs £980, Simmental 344kgs £920, Holstein 485kgs £920, Holstein 460kgs £910, Limousin 437kgs £900, Simmental 355kgs £890, Saler 329kg £890, Simmental 355kgs £770, Aberdeen Angus 318kgs £770, Limousin 350kgs £760, Blonde d’Aquitaine 323kgs £760, Blonde d’Aquitaine 190kgs £680 and Blonde d’Aquitaine 120kgs £490.
Beef heifers/store heifers
Simmental 623kgs £1450, Limousin 594kgs £1390, Charolais 601kgs £1330, Aberdeen Angus 524kgs £1320, Belgian Blue 556kgs £1290, Parthenais 505kgs £1260, Limousin 691kgs £1260, Aberdeen Angus 576kgs £1250, Aberdeen Angus 570kgs £1240, Parthenais 521kgs £1220, Limousin 512kgs £1200, Aberdeen Angus 534kgs £1160, Aberdeen Angus 528kgs £1130, Limousin 457kgs £1130, Aberdeen Angus 475kgs £1010, Belgian Blue 463kgs £950, Limousin 384kgs £860, Simmental 422kgs £850, Charolais 365kgs £840, Charolais 315kgs £780, Charolais 316kgs £750, Limousin 360kgs £740, Limousin 373kgs £710, Hereford 329kgs £640, Limousin 308kgs £560 and Aberdeen Angus 123kgs £430.