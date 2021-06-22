Draperstown Mart (O’Kane and Son): Fat ewes selling to £190

An exceptional show of excellent quality cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O’Kane and Son).

Fat cows to £2.45, £2.18 per kilo.

Sheep trade remaining strong for fat lambs and a continuing demand for fat ewes and ewes with lambs.

Fat ewes sold to £190.00, fat lambs £5.58 per kilo.

Fat lambs: 25.1 at £127, 24kgs at £126.50, 22.9kgs at £121, 23.8kgs at £119, 22.3kgs at £118.50, 21.3kgs at £118.50, 22.5kgs at £118, 21 kgs £117.50, 21.4 at £117, 21.6kgs £116.50, 21kgs at £113.50 and 16.6kgs at £87.50.

Fat ewes top prices £180, £142, £127, £125, £120, £118, £115, £114, £110 and £105.

An excellent entry of cattle on Saturday with fat cow top prices to £2.45 and £2. per kilo.

Cows and calves an excellent trade up to £1700 and £1680 for top quality stock.

Beef bullocks and heifers a very strong trade, weanlings also in high demand with top prices paid for quality stock.

More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Fat cows: Stabiliser 670kgs £2.45, Limousin 620kgs £2.18, Aberdeen Angus 490kgs £2.05, Limousin 500kgs £1.91, Charolais 810kgs £1.89, Limousin 430kgs £1.88, Limousin 710kgs £1.85, Blonde d’Aquitaine 680kgs £1.85, Simmental 620kgs £1.84, Limousin 660kgs £1.80, Aberdeen Angus 790kgs £1.80, Limousin 710kgs £1.73, Simmental 520kgs £1.73 and Limousin 670kgs £1.71.

Beef bullocks: Aberdeen Angus 994kgs £1820, Limousin 818kgs £1720, Limousin 539kgs £1350, Limousin 523kgs £1300, Charolais 560kgs £1260, Charolais 512kgs £1210, Charolais 532kg £1190, Charolais 479kgs £1190, 528kgs £1170, Charolais 541kgs £1160, Charolais 513kgs £1100, Charolais 532kgs £1090, Charolais 573kgs £1020, Limousin 508kgs £1010, Charolais 520kgs £1000, Charolais 500kgs £990 and Charolais 510kgs £990.

Stores bullocks

Charolais 479kgs £1170 Charolais 487kgs £1090, Charolais 428kgs £1080, Charolais 461kgs £1070, Charolais 387kgs £950, Charolais 449kgs £1040, Charolais 472kgs £1040, Charolais 458kgs £1030, Charolais 460kgs £1010, Charolais 437kgs £940, Charolais 350kgs £890, Limousin 379KG £880, Limousin 288kgs £840, Limousin 308kgs £840, Limousin 350kgs £810, Blonde d’Aquitaine 279kgs £800 and Limousin 242kgs £720.