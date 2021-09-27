Draperstown (O’Kane) Mart: Cows and calves selling to £1800

Demand for fat ewes and quality stock increasing with more needed to fulfil customer orders.

Sheep trade remaining strong for stores and fat lambs and a continuing demand for fat ewes.

Fat ewes sold to £147.00 and fat lambs £4.44p per kilo.

Store lambs were an excellent trade with prices for top quality lambs to £105, £104 and £103.50, £103.

Fat lambs

31 at £112, 26.9kgs at £108, 26.7kgs at £105.50, 26.5kgs at £105.50, 24.6kgs at £105.50, 25.3kgs at £105.50, 25.4kgs at £104, 25.4kgs £103.50, 25.3 at £102.50, 25kgs £102, 25.6gs at £102.50, 25.4gs at £100, 22.4kg s at £97.50 and 21.5kgs at £95.

Fat ewes top prices £147, £145, £1, £143, £127, £126, £115, £106, £105 and £104.

An exceptional show of outstanding quality cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O’Kane and Son)

Steers to £2.48, £2.47 per kilo fat cows to £2.18, £2.08 per kilo.

Cows and calves an excellent trade up to £1800 and £1480 for top quality stock.

Beef bullocks and heifers a very strong trade, weanlings also in high demand with top prices paid for quality stock.

More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Fat cows

Limousin 660kgs £2.18, Simmental 680kgs £2.08, Simmental 610kgs £1.94, Saler 660kgs £1.92, Limousin 650kgs £1.90, Charolais 750kgs £1.86, Saler 720kgs £1.84, Limousin 680kgs £1.84, Hereford 785kgs £1.76, Belgian Blue 720kgs £1.66 Limousin 620kgs £1.50 and Limousin 480kgs £1.15.

Beef bullocks

Charolais 594kgs £1470, Limousin 633kgs £143, BCH 626kgs £1430, Charolais 607kgs £1410, Charolais 591kgs £1410, Blonde d’Aquitaine 592kgs £1380, Charolais 580kgs £1340, Charolais 597kgs £1340, Simmental 662kgs £1340, Charolais 555kgs £1340, Charolais 608kgs £1330, Limousin 594kgs £1320, Limousin 590kg £1310, Charolais 524kgs £1300, Charolais 526kgs £1300, Charolais 575kgs £1300, Limousin 590kgs £1290, Charolais 580kgs £1260, Charolais 518kgs £1260, Charolais 538kgs £1230, Charolais 556kgs £1200, Charolais 530kgs £1200, Limousin 501kgs £1180 and Charolais 521kgs £1160.

Stores bullocks

Charolais 465kgs £1200, Charolais 480kgs £1160, Aberdeen Angus 464kgs £1160, Charolais 457kgs £1160, Aberdeen Angus 483kgs £1150, Charolais 490kgs £1140, Limousin 464gs £1100, Limousin 460kgs £1100, Aberdeen Angus 470kgs £1090, Charolais 448kgs £1090, Limousin 490kgs £1090, Limousin 453kgs £1070, Limousin 470kgs £1060, Charolais 451kg £1060, Charolais 432kgs £1050, Charolais 384kgs £890, Limousin 336kgs £890, Aberdeen Angus 227kgs £600 and Aberdeen Angus 218kgs £600.

Beef heifers

Limousin 680kgs £1550, Hereford 697kgs £1480, Charolais 735kgs £1450, Aberdeen Angus 716kgs £1410, Limousin 636gs £1410, Limousin 639kgs £1400, Simmental 647kgs £1380, Limousin 660kgs £1370, Limousin 640kgs £1370, Limousin 580kgs £1380, Charolais 519kgs £1150 and Belgian Blue 520kgs £1110

Store heifers