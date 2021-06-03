Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Suckler cows and calves selling to £1660
Outstanding show at Draperstown with store bullocks selling to £1570/650kg.
Store heifers selling to £1280/560kg and store bulls selling to £506.90/370kg.
Weanling males selling to £1180/460kg, weanling heifers selling to £1080/480kg and weanling bulls selling to £700/320kg.
Suckler cows and calves selling to £1660.
Fat cows selling to £1540.50/790kg.
Fat bulls selling to £1263.60/780kg and fat bullocks selling to £1621.50/690kg.
Stores - bullocks
B Morris £1570/650kg, £1450/690kg, £1410/650kg, £1390/630kg, £1350/630kg, £1350/630kg, J Canning £1280/620kg, £1180/550kg, £1170/520kg, £1160/540kg, £1020/520kg, J McKenna £1270/580kg, £1140/500kg, F Liggett £1230/620kg, £1140/600kg, £1140/590kg, £1100/550kg, £1080/540kg, W McLenaghan £1050/460kg, £1020/400kg, £980/440kg, S Steele £980/410kg, £970/410kg, £970/410kg, W Hutchinson £970/530kg, E Steele £940/420kg, £940/430kg, £900/400kg, £900/350kg, £850/400kg, £830/400kg and J Ambrose £870/490kg.
Heifers
B Morris £1280/560kg, £1270/570kg, £1250/550kg, £1240/560kg, £1210/570kg, £1150/560kg, £1140/560kg, £1130/560kg, O Bradley £1240/540kg, £1220/530kg, £1210/550kg, M McElwee £1230/580kg, J McKenna £1220/520kg, £1100/490KG, W Moore £1220/560kg, £1220/530kg, J Logue £1190/440kg, M McElwee £1160/560kg, £1120/530kg, £1020/520kg, RJH Farms £1160/550kg, D Glenn £1100/530kg, £1080/500kg, W Moore £1100/530kg, £1090/500kg, £1040/490kg, £1010/520kg, £990/500kg, C Shivers £1080/560kg, £1070/570kg, £1010/540kg, £980/530kg, J Logue £1060/440kg, O Bradley £1050/460kg and R Wilson £940/460kg.
Weanlings - males
O Bradley £1180/460kg, £1160/450kg, £1150/500kg, £1150/500kg, £1020/420kg, £980/420kg, £900/420kg, £890/430kg, J McBride £1170/450kg, £1130/460kg, £1090/390kg, £1000/470kg, £980/380kg, £920/390kg, J McKenna £1120/440kg, £1090/450kg, £980/430kg, £940/420kg, £890/420kg, S Burke £1070/470kg, £1050/470kg, £1000/440kg, £980/430kg, £960/410kg, E Charles £1010/460kg, £900/410kg, D Gormley £1010/400kg, £990/510kg, £950/430kg, £940/380kg, £940/480kg, D McKinless £900/460kg, K Quinn £890/410kg, R Miller £890/350kg and C Bates £880/420kg.
Heifers
J McBride £1080/480kg, £900/410kg, £890/420kg, £770/370kg, J McKenna £990/420kg, £950/410kg, S Burke £940/380kg, D Gormley £900/400kg, £870/360kg, £840/340kg, £830/380kg, £790/460kg, £750/390kg, £720/340kg, £720/350kg, M McGlade £830/420kg, £800/340kg, £760/340kg, £750/360kg, £710/310kg, R Miller £760/280kg, £700/300kg, R Sproule £760/330kg, D Grant £760/330kg, £740/320kg, £670/320kg, R McFarland £730/410kg, R Wilson £700/290kg, C Bates £700/380kg, J McCullagh £670/280kg, A McHugh £670/300kg, R Miller £650/310kg and P McKenna £650/320kg, £640/320kg, £640/320kg.
Bulls
M Conway £700/320kg, £680/290kg.
Suckler cows and calves
J McLaughlin £1660, D Glenn £1480, N Daly £1470, £1230, C Spence £1400, £1180, L Fullerton £1320, £1090, A O’Neill £1090, S Jackson £1080 and D Ryan £1050.
Fat cows
P McNally £1540.50/790kg, C Loughran £1455.90/690kg, £1121/590kg, J McKenna £1440/800kg, P Fullen £1410.50/650kg, £1386/630kg, N Donaghy £1347.50/770kg, £1184/740kg, K Barnes £1296/720kg, P McKnight £1292/850kg, J McLaughlin £1250.60/740kg, £1220.80/560kg, K McOscar £1232.40/790kg, P O’Neill £183.20/510kg, M McKenna £1150.0/710kg, £1088/680kg, £1040/500kg, £1011.20/640kg, £982.10/610kg, A Shaw £1144.80/720kg, RJH Farms £1128.60/540kg, D Steele £1124.70/690kg, J Millar £1111.50/570kg, P Quinn £1101.60/720kg, D McCulla £1054.80/600kg, P Diamond £1052.80/560kg, S Rafferty £1044/580kg, R Sproule £1043.20/640kg, A McHugh £1036.20/660kg, D Ryan £1016.40/660kg, G Quinn £1008/560kg, J Logue £997.60/580kg, T Wilson £985.80/530kg and N Daly £954/600kg.
Fat bulls
H O’Hagan £1263.60/780kg, B Heagney £1208/800kg, R Wilson £1146.80/610kg, J Millar £1138.80/780kg, A Shaw £779/410kg and K Kelly £457.20/360kg.
Fat bullocks
P Fullen £1621.50/690kg, £1590.40/710kg, £1507.50/750kg, T Morrison £1463/700kg, M McCrystal £1326/600kg, R Sproule £1281/610kg, £1183.20/580kg, S Coyle £1230/590kg, S Coyle £1110/520kg, S Clarke £1054.50/570kg, A McNally £1053/540kg, M McCrystal £1024.10/490kg, £772.20/390kg, £740/370kg, G Quinn £738/410kg, D Donaghy £738/450kg, £659.40/420kg, R Donaghy £705.20/410kg and K Kelly £568/400kg, £378/300, £348.80/320kg.