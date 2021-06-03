Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Suckler cows and calves selling to £1660

News you can trust since 1963

Poll reveals strong majority prioritise protecting farmers over new trade deals

Ballymoney Show organisers receive the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Barclay Bell named White’s Grower of the Year

Ewes selling to £187 at Saintfield Mart

McCulla Transport biogas plant to go live next month

Birthplace of champion Blelack Aberdeen Angus cattle launched to the market

Co Armagh beef finisher invests in next-generation slurry management system from Easyfix

P McNally £1540.50/790kg, C Loughran £1455.90/690kg, £1121/590kg, J McKenna £1440/800kg, P Fullen £1410.50/650kg, £1386/630kg, N Donaghy £1347.50/770kg, £1184/740kg, K Barnes £1296/720kg, P McKnight £1292/850kg, J McLaughlin £1250.60/740kg, £1220.80/560kg, K McOscar £1232.40/790kg, P O’Neill £183.20/510kg, M McKenna £1150.0/710kg, £1088/680kg, £1040/500kg, £1011.20/640kg, £982.10/610kg, A Shaw £1144.80/720kg, RJH Farms £1128.60/540kg, D Steele £1124.70/690kg, J Millar £1111.50/570kg, P Quinn £1101.60/720kg, D McCulla £1054.80/600kg, P Diamond £1052.80/560kg, S Rafferty £1044/580kg, R Sproule £1043.20/640kg, A McHugh £1036.20/660kg, D Ryan £1016.40/660kg, G Quinn £1008/560kg, J Logue £997.60/580kg, T Wilson £985.80/530kg and N Daly £954/600kg.

J McLaughlin £1660, D Glenn £1480, N Daly £1470, £1230, C Spence £1400, £1180, L Fullerton £1320, £1090, A O’Neill £1090, S Jackson £1080 and D Ryan £1050.

J McBride £1080/480kg, £900/410kg, £890/420kg, £770/370kg, J McKenna £990/420kg, £950/410kg, S Burke £940/380kg, D Gormley £900/400kg, £870/360kg, £840/340kg, £830/380kg, £790/460kg, £750/390kg, £720/340kg, £720/350kg, M McGlade £830/420kg, £800/340kg, £760/340kg, £750/360kg, £710/310kg, R Miller £760/280kg, £700/300kg, R Sproule £760/330kg, D Grant £760/330kg, £740/320kg, £670/320kg, R McFarland £730/410kg, R Wilson £700/290kg, C Bates £700/380kg, J McCullagh £670/280kg, A McHugh £670/300kg, R Miller £650/310kg and P McKenna £650/320kg, £640/320kg, £640/320kg.

O Bradley £1180/460kg, £1160/450kg, £1150/500kg, £1150/500kg, £1020/420kg, £980/420kg, £900/420kg, £890/430kg, J McBride £1170/450kg, £1130/460kg, £1090/390kg, £1000/470kg, £980/380kg, £920/390kg, J McKenna £1120/440kg, £1090/450kg, £980/430kg, £940/420kg, £890/420kg, S Burke £1070/470kg, £1050/470kg, £1000/440kg, £980/430kg, £960/410kg, E Charles £1010/460kg, £900/410kg, D Gormley £1010/400kg, £990/510kg, £950/430kg, £940/380kg, £940/480kg, D McKinless £900/460kg, K Quinn £890/410kg, R Miller £890/350kg and C Bates £880/420kg.

B Morris £1280/560kg, £1270/570kg, £1250/550kg, £1240/560kg, £1210/570kg, £1150/560kg, £1140/560kg, £1130/560kg, O Bradley £1240/540kg, £1220/530kg, £1210/550kg, M McElwee £1230/580kg, J McKenna £1220/520kg, £1100/490KG, W Moore £1220/560kg, £1220/530kg, J Logue £1190/440kg, M McElwee £1160/560kg, £1120/530kg, £1020/520kg, RJH Farms £1160/550kg, D Glenn £1100/530kg, £1080/500kg, W Moore £1100/530kg, £1090/500kg, £1040/490kg, £1010/520kg, £990/500kg, C Shivers £1080/560kg, £1070/570kg, £1010/540kg, £980/530kg, J Logue £1060/440kg, O Bradley £1050/460kg and R Wilson £940/460kg.

Fat bulls selling to £1263.60/780kg and fat bullocks selling to £1621.50/690kg.

Suckler cows and calves selling to £1660.

Weanling males selling to £1180/460kg, weanling heifers selling to £1080/480kg and weanling bulls selling to £700/320kg.

Store heifers selling to £1280/560kg and store bulls selling to £506.90/370kg.