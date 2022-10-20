A truly wonderful woman, Audrey was a very active and dedicated member of the Dressage Ireland Northern Region committee for many years.

She celebrated her 90th birthday in May this year with close family and friends.

Members of Dressage Ireland will remember Audrey for the many, many shows she worked at as a member of the scoring team.Audrey Adams was born in May 1932 in Edinburgh. She grew up spending time at the family farm in the Borders, where she took any opportunity to ride, including the farm work horses.

Audrey moved to Northern Ireland when she married Philip in 1954 where they raised their family of four.

She encouraged all her children to ride and become members of the East Down Pony Club. Audrey took over the position of secretary to Alma McMillen and Duffy Cunningham before becoming district commissioner, which earned her the prestigious Cubitt Award.

She then became a member of the Dressage Ireland Northern Region committee, hosting meetings in her house, organising tests sheets and scoring at shows and putting up visiting judges from UK and the continent.

She was regularly seen doing long stints of scoring at the National Championships at Cavan Equestrian Centre.

Audrey was an avid baker and jam maker which were sold to raise funds for the northern region. She also spent time in her garden growing sweet peas and supplying the livery yard with a wide variety of garden produce. Audrey Adams will be sadly missed.“I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Audrey Adams,” said Dressage Ireland chairperson Marguerite Kavanagh.

“I would like to convey my deepest sympathy to Lucy and to the family and friends of Audrey. Audrey was always very pleasant and in good form every time I met her, she was an outstanding member of Dressage Ireland providing dedicated and exemplary service as a member of the northern region committee.

“Like so many other members who met her at shows, I recall she was always doing something to help in the running of a dressage event particularly in providing the very important scoring service.