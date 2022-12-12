Mr Murphy, who is currently the chief executive officer of Hockey Ireland, has a vast range of experience in sports governance, business leadership and strategic planning.

He has held a number of leadership roles in a career spanning over 20 years as a senior business leader, including as CEO of Horse Sport Ireland from 2017 to 2020 and, more recently, as CEO of the Irish Limousin Cattle Society.

Mr Murphy previously served as chair of the European Equestrian Federation EU Committee.

Ronan Murphy. Image: Alwyn Robinson Photography

The other candidates elected to the Royal Dublin Society Equestrian Committee are Dr Antonia Lehane and Ms Eve Parnell, while Lt Col Tom Freyne and Flor Madden were elected to the Agricultural Section of the Royal Dublin Society Council.

Retired farmer, agricultural journalist and former Deputy Leader of Seanad Éireann, John Dardis, is the new RDS president.

