Dressage Show for Strule Valley
STRULE Valley Riding Club are holding their annual Dressage Show on Sunday 24th March, to celebrate 27 years at the RDA, Arvalee, Omagh.
Everyone is very welcome, members and non-members, and there are classes for everyone.
Class 1 – BD Intro A 2008, Class 2 BD Intro C 2016, Class 3 BD Prelim 1 2006, Class 4 – BD Prelim 2 2016 and Class 5 – Novice 28 2008.
Pre-entry to Alison, secretary, on 07835998979 by Wednesday 20th March and times will be available on Friday 22nd March after 7pm.
The RJ Monteith Perpetual Cup will be awarded to the highest placed Strule Valley Riding Club member in Prelim classes.