Drop calves selling to a top price of £505 for 196kg at Downpatrick Mart

Drop calf market, Saturday 17th February 2024.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 21st Feb 2024, 10:05 GMT
Leading prices are as follows.

Males calves: Crossgar farmer Aubrac 196kg £505, Aberdeen Angus 160kg £480. Seaforde farmer Belgian Blue 90kg £355, Belgian Blue 88kg £350. Portaferry farmer Aberdeen Angus 88kg £200, Aberdeen Angus 64kg £160, Hereford 90kg £160 and Seaforde farmer Belgian Blue 58kg £150.

