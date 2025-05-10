Drumagarner leads Simmental trade at Swatragh

The NI Simmental Cattle Breeders Club held their show and sale at Swatragh Livestock Market recently.

Overall, bulls sold to 5,800gns, with an average of £3864 (up £898 on the previous year) with an 83.3% clearance. Females sold to heights of 4,200gns, with an average of £3412.50 (up £726.50 on the previous year) and a clearance of 90%.

Drumagarner Rebel 24, offered by Eamon McCloskey, Kilrea, topped Friday’s NI Simmental Club Show and Sale, held at Swatragh Livestock Market, selling for 5,800gns to Pearse McWilliams.

Judge, Kyle Hayes, from the Haystar herd, Upper Ballinderry, described the January born, son of Dermotstown Delboy and out of homebred, Drumagarner Helen who was placed Reserve Male Champion as “a super bull, with great length and flashiness, a bull sure to leave great females behind him”.

Scribby Farms Porshia. (Photo: William McElroy)

Other leading prices included Overall and Male Champion Breaghey Rolex, bred by Kenneth and Andrew Clarke, Tynan, selling for 4,800gns to Charles Watt. As Hayes’ pick of the day, he described the Overall Champion as “a great example of the breed. A lovely, sweet bull with a smart head, very correct and a great mover, well grown for his age, with width throughout and plenty of style.” This is a son of one of Clarke’s established breeders, an eleven-year-old dam, out of Drumlone Anchor and sired by Cogent’s Alchester Kracker, a son of Team Celtic.

Also, notably, Drumagarner Rooney, sold for 4,500gns from Eamon McCloskey and Corrick Ranger, sold for 3,500gns, bred by Cecil, Neil and Scott McIlwaine.

Drumagarner RVH Ruth, from Eamon McCloskey, Kilrea, was crowned Female Champion and Reserve Overall Champion whilst also leading the female trade, with a top price of 4,200gns, selling to Bryan Paul. “This is a tremendous heifer with great size and style, having that extra rib and lovely natural fleshing ability without being overdone,” according to the judge on the day.

Other leading female prices included W and K Stubbs, Irvinestown, and, Keith Nelson, Rosslea, followed up with Rehall Ruby and Scribby Farms Princess respectively, both selling for 3,500gns.

Rehall Ruby. (Photo: William McElroy)

The NI Simmental Cattle Breeders Club extend their appreciation to show and sale sponsors, BREEDON, “a leading vertically integrated international construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the United States”.

Appreciation also to Swatragh Livestock Market for hosting this event and Kyle Hayes for doing an excellent job in the show ring judging, along with William McElroy for all his professional photographs.

This sale contributes to a busy and successful, Bank Holiday weekend for the British Simmental Cattle Society, with other sales being held in Worcester and Stirling.

SHOW RESULTS

Drumagarner Rooney. (Photo: William McElroy)

Class 1

1st Corholland Phoenix;

2nd Dunrock P King;

3rd Dunrock Paul;

Drumagarner RVH Ruth. (Photo: William McElroy)

4th Drumbulcan Picasso.

Class 2

1st Drumagarner Rebel;

2nd Drumagarner Rooney;

3rd Pointfarms Rustler;

4th Corrick Ranger.

Breaghey Rolex. (Photo: William McElroy)

Class 3

1st Breaghey Rolex;

2nd Drumlone Roger;

3rd Breaghey Remarkable;

4th Bridgewater Farm Ralph.

Class 4

1st Drumagarner RVH Ruth;

2nd Drumagarner Paula;

3rd Drumsamney Lady;

4th Drumsamney Lovely.

Class 5

1st Rehall Ruby;

2nd Scribby Farms Porshia;

3rd Scribby Farms Princess.