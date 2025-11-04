Drumlish Farm Machinery named SlurryKat Dealer of the Year 2025

County Tyrone-based Drumlish Farm Machinery are celebrating once again after being proudly awarded ‘Dealer of the Year 2025’ by innovative slurry solutions manufacturer SlurryKat.

This marks the third time Drumlish Farm Machinery have received the prestigious title, following their wins in 2022 and 2024, reaffirming their commitment to sales performance, customer support, and product expertise.

Drumlish Farm Machinery have been proudly supplying and servicing farmers and agri-contractors with SlurryKat’s impressive line-up of slurry tankers, umbilical systems, and more since 2015.

Commenting on the achievement, Gerard Barrett, Owner of Drumlish Farm Machinery, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be named SlurryKat Dealer of the Year for 2025. To receive this award for a third time is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We pride ourselves on offering first-hand knowledge and support, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to providing farmers with the very best machinery and service.”

Gerard continued: “Our own experience with SlurryKat equipment through our farm and contracting business gives us unique insight into how these machines perform in the field. That hands-on knowledge is what drives our reputation and continued growth.”

Winning the award was no easy feat, as Drumlish Farm Machinery faced strong competition from SlurryKat’s 100+ dealers across the globe, including from as far afield as Canada and New Zealand.

A spokesperson for SlurryKat commented: “When selecting our Dealer of the Year, we look at many factors including sales performance, customer service and feedback, aftersales support, loyalty, and commitment to the SlurryKat brand. Drumlish Farm Machinery have excelled in every area throughout the past year. We would like to thank Gerard and his team for their continued dedication and the vital role they play within our dealership network.”

The announcement comes as SlurryKat continues to expand its global presence and invest in cutting-edge slurry technology. The company, which began in a small workshop in 2008, now operates from a 120,000 sq ft state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at its headquarters in Waringstown, Co. Armagh.

Speaking on SlurryKat’s continued growth, Garth Cairns, CEO and Owner, said: “Our vision has always been to be the world’s number one slurry technology manufacturer—and we’re well on our way. Working with exceptional dealers like Drumlish Farm Machinery makes that goal achievable.”

Similar to SlurryKat, Drumlish Farm Machinery also run an agricultural contracting business and a working farm, ensuring their advice and support are grounded in real-world experience.

To find out more about Drumlish Farm Machinery and their full range of SlurryKat products, visit www.drumlishfarmmachinery.com