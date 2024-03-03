Drumragh Integrated College to host annual interschools competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The school will host their 10th annual Inter-Schools Show on Monday 11 March 2024.

They are busy preparing prizes and sponsors and are encouraging schools from all over the country to go along and support the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson explained: “This is our 10th annual show and we are hosting a Schools Open Teams qualifier for Balmoral in May.

Ann Patterson from Omagh Equestrian with two riders (Jessica and Charlie) from Drumragh Showjumpers and Baileys Horse Feeds who are our two main sponsors.

“We have classes for the very novice, intermediate and open.

“Team entries will close on Wednesday 6th March and all other classes can be entered on the day.”

Anyone wishing to take part can email their entry to [email protected]

Advertisement

Advertisement

The competition will be held in Ecclesville, Fintona, and will commence at 9.30am sharp. It is guaranteed to be a fun day and Drumragh Integrated College look forward to seeing everyone.

Drumragh Integrated College is a vibrant, forward thinking and dynamic college. They have grown from 85 students in 1995 to 700 today, with young people given the opportunity to take part in a wide range of sports, including show jumping.

Pictured right is Ann Patterson from Omagh Equestrian with two riders, Jessica and Charlie from Drumragh Showjumpers, and Baileys Horse Feeds who are the two main sponsors of the event.