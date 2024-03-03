Drumragh Integrated College to host annual interschools competition
and live on Freeview channel 276
The school will host their 10th annual Inter-Schools Show on Monday 11 March 2024.
They are busy preparing prizes and sponsors and are encouraging schools from all over the country to go along and support the event.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesperson explained: “This is our 10th annual show and we are hosting a Schools Open Teams qualifier for Balmoral in May.
“We have classes for the very novice, intermediate and open.
“Team entries will close on Wednesday 6th March and all other classes can be entered on the day.”
Anyone wishing to take part can email their entry to [email protected]
Advertisement
Advertisement
The competition will be held in Ecclesville, Fintona, and will commence at 9.30am sharp. It is guaranteed to be a fun day and Drumragh Integrated College look forward to seeing everyone.
Drumragh Integrated College is a vibrant, forward thinking and dynamic college. They have grown from 85 students in 1995 to 700 today, with young people given the opportunity to take part in a wide range of sports, including show jumping.
Pictured right is Ann Patterson from Omagh Equestrian with two riders, Jessica and Charlie from Drumragh Showjumpers, and Baileys Horse Feeds who are the two main sponsors of the event.
Ann Patterson always donates horse rugs for the individual classes. Judy Maxwell from Baileys has supported the school over the years with horse feed for the team events and they are very grateful to her and Baileys for this.