Duke of Edinburgh Legacy Bursary Scheme continues to Inspire Young People in its Third Year

The Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell KStJ, discusses the bursary scheme with participant Kateryna.

A CELEBRATION event for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s third annual Duke of Edinburgh Legacy Bursary Scheme was held at Theatre at The Mill recently.

Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell KStJ, joined the Mayor to present certificates and £1,000 bursaries to each of the 19 participants who successfully completed the programme.

This year’s scheme began with a team-building day in August 2024, followed by weekly sessions every Tuesday night over a 12-week period, from September to early December.

Participants engaged in a diverse range of activities, including coding, archery, photography, fitness, environmental awareness, climate change, nutrition, animal welfare, drama, and money management. The programme also focused on personal development topics such as mental health, drugs and alcohol awareness, and fostering good relations.

The bursaries awarded will be used to purchase equipment such as laptops, cameras and musical instruments, and to fund training that will help participants improve their skills in areas like cookery, photography, swimming and music.

Mayor Neil Kelly said: “I’m delighted to celebrate the success of the third annual Duke of Edinburgh Legacy Bursary Scheme. This programme has provided a fantastic opportunity for young people to explore new interests and develop valuable skills. I hope these bursaries will help them to pursue their passions and support their future goals.”

Chair of the Working Group, Councillor Leah Smyth, added: “I’m proud to celebrate the success of the scheme as it concludes its third year. After the Duke’s passing in 2021, I wanted to honour his legacy with a bursary that empowers young people in a unique way. Unlike the traditional Duke of Edinburgh awards, our scheme focuses on personal development through a programme that helps participants build skills in areas like leadership and wellbeing. This year, 19 participants successfully completed the programme, showing great commitment, and I trust these bursaries will provide them with the resources they need to continue developing their skills.”

The Duke of Edinburgh Legacy Bursary Scheme will relaunch in April. For more information email [email protected]