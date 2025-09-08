Dunadry tree is in the running for Tree of the Year

A tree in Co Antrim which played a part in the Good Friday Agreement and has also helped to cement hundreds of local marriages could be crowned UK Tree of the Year – but it needs your vote.

The iconic Tree of Peace and Unity in the grounds of the Dunadry Hotel and Gardens in Antrim, is one of 10 across the UK to be shortlisted for Tree of the Year by the Woodland Trust.

Planted side by side over a century ago, two lime trees grew so closely that their trunks eventually fused and became inseparable.

Now standing over 165m tall as a united landmark, the tree represents more than natural beauty – it is part of Northern Ireland’s cultural heritage.

David Thompson, head gardener, Eddie McKeever, managing director, and Malachy McCollum, operations manager at the Dunadry Hotel and Gardens recreating the iconic Good Friday Agreement

Its ability to unite was captured during the Good Friday Agreement negotiations in 1998, when then Prime Minister Tony Blair, David Trimble and John Hume met under its branches awaiting the outcome of the referendum.

For decades, it has also been an iconic backdrop to countless weddings, family celebrations and community events, rooting it firmly in the shared heritage of the people of Northern Ireland.

Malachy McCollum, operations manager at the Dunadry Hotel and Gardens said: “This tree has seen it all. I’ve been here for more than 40 years, and I remember vividly that very tense day back in 1998.

“People always naturally gravitate towards the tree - and that day was no different. The political parties had come out of their various meetings into the gardens and the three leaders sat together under its branches. It was such a pivotal moment, flanked with the symbolism of peace and unity.

Malachy McCollum, operations manager, and David Thompson, head gardener at the Dunadry Hotel and Gardens in front of the 165m plus Tree of Peace and Unity

“Generations of couples have also started their married life beneath our tree; it’s been part of countless family milestones from christenings and communions to anniversaries. For us, it’s more than just a tree – it’s part of the fabric of the Dunadry, as well as the culture and shared history of the people of Northern Ireland.”

David Thompson, head gardener at the Dunadry Hotel and Gardens added: “It’s a great honour to care for this tree and I’m proud to help it to stand tall.

“I like to think it will be here long after we’re gone – still telling its story to future generations. Guests often stop to admire it, not just for its magnitude and beauty, but for the sense of legacy it carries.”

Historically, the lime (or linden) tree has been considered a sacred tree in various European cultures and folklore.

David continued: “At over 100 years old, the tree also carries echoes of older traditions. Centuries ago, people placed linden branches around their houses and wore leaves for protection and peace.”

Urging all to show their support by voting for the tree, Malachy concluded: “The Dunadry has long been a place where history, heritage and hospitality meet, and this tree is at the heart of that story.

“Its nomination for UK Tree of the Year is a celebration of our culture, not just in terms of what it has witnessed, but what it continues to mean to people today and in years to come. We encourage everyone to show their support by casting their vote.”

Voting for the Dunadry’s Tree of Peace and Unity is via the Woodland Trust website - https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/trees-woods-and-wildlife/british-trees/tree-of-the-year/.

Voting closes at 11.59pm on 19th September 2025 with the winner announced on 26th September.