Dunbanard hosts HYB judging event

NI Holstein Young Breedersâ€TM Club members John and David Hamilton, Bangor.

The event was hosted by Paul Dunn and family, who run the noted Dunbanard Herd at Bangor, in County Down.

Mentors and master judges for the evening were Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena, and Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore.

Results include:

John McLean and son Arthur, from Bushmills, at the HYB stockjudging event hosted by the Dunn familyâ€TMs Dunbanard Herd in Bangor.

Junior section – 1, James Gregg; 2, Max Watson; 3, James Patton.

Intermediate section – 1, Callum Reid; 2, Tom McKnight; 3, Ryan McKnight

Senior section – 1, Robert Stewart; 2, Matthew McLean; 3, Chris Heenan.

HYB co-ordinator Andrew Patton thanked the hosts, and said he was delighted to see such an excellent turnout of members: “Last year’s judging nights were cancelled due to the pandemic, and it is great to eventually have an opportunity to get together to judge good cows.”

The McCormick family, Sam, Tom and Katelyn from Bangor, pictured at the HYBâ€TMs stockjuging event, held at the Dunbanard Herd.

The HYB’s next stockjudging event takes place on Tuesday, 27th July at the Annaghmore Herd, owned by Clive and Joel Richardson, and managed by Josh Ebron. The farm is situated at 52 Derrycoose Road, Annaghmore, County Armagh, BT62 1LY. Judging commences at 8pm.

The HYB has also announced that its annual calf show will take place in Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Friday 20th August, with judging commencing at 10am sharp.

The schedule includes five showmanship classes, and eight classes for pedigree Holstein calves. Judge for the event is English breeder David Gray from the Grayridge prefix.

Entry forms and schedules can be downloaded from the Holstein Northern Ireland Facebook page. Alternatively contact HYB secretary Heather Martin on mobile: 07845 055576. Entries close on Saturday 31st July. Late entries will not be accepted.

Robert Stewart, Portaferry, giving the reasons for his placings during the NI Holstein Young Breedersâ€TM Clubâ€TMs stockjudging competition in Bangor.

James Gregg, Glarryford, deep in concentration during the NI Holstein Young Breedersâ€TM Club stockjudging event in Bangor.

The Dunbanard Herd, Bangor, was the venue for the HYBâ€TMs first stockjudging heat. HYB treasurer Jess Hall, and co-ordinator Andrew Patton, are pictured presenting a token of appreciation to the Dunn family, Libby, Paul and Elaine.

William Charles, Cookstown, deep in concentration at the Holstein Young Breedersâ€TM Club stockjudging event, hosted by the Dunbanard Herd, Bangor.

Harris Kennedy, Ballymena, pictured at the HYB stockjudging competition in Bangor.