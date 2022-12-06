Dunbia parent Dawn Meats to invest £90m in Net Zero climate commitment

An initial £90m investment across four key areas: environment, farming, food and society will support the delivery of these Net Zero targets. This approach takes account of the entire supply chain across Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions while also aligning to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Other targets include ensuring 100% of their plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable and sourcing 100% of their cattle and sheep from Bord Bia assured farms in Ireland, and Red Tractor assured farms in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

Plan Four Zero is the culmination of years of significant work Dawn Meats has undertaken to understand and combat emissions in the agriculture and food processing industry. They were the first European beef and lamb processor to set science-based targets and measure its progress on externally verified sustainability goals.

Gill Higgins, Group Sustainability Director at Dawn Meats and Dunbia, and Niall Browne, CEO of Dawn Meats and Dunbia.

Niall Browne, CEO of Dawn Meats and Dunbia, said: “Addressing climate change is one of the key challenges of our time. Dawn Meats has an opportunity to continue to positively impact the supply chain as well as our communities and environment, and a commitment to achieving net zero operational emissions by 2040 is a goal which is the culmination of significant progress to date.

“Our leadership and wider team across Ireland and the UK are fully focused on delivering this goal and while we are proud of our achievements to date, we recognise there is much still to do.”

Advertisement

Gill Higgins, Group Sustainability Director at Dawn Meats and Dunbia, added: “We have consistently set ambitious targets when it comes to addressing climate change, which is necessary to face the enormous challenge in front of us.

“Through working with our primary producers and wider supply chain partners on innovative approaches to food production and packaging we have an opportunity to address Scope 3 emissions in a meaningful way. These are emissions which are amongst the most difficult to combat, but industry collaboration is vital in working toward Net Zero.”

Advertisement

Dawn Meats and Dunbia have invested £1m to measure the carbon footprint of 500 farms in the UK by 2023. This will establish a new baseline from which to measure progress against the company’s climate targets and engage suppliers to reduce emissions. Promar are undertaking the carbon foot-printing and are providing each supplier with a feedback report describing the main sources of emissions on their farms, along with recommended actions to reduce these emissions.

Supplier data will increasingly be used to calculate more accurate carbon footprints for Dawn Meats’ and Dunbia’s beef and lamb products.

Advertisement