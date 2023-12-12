Dundonald Christmas Market is back, taking place this Thursday
Setting up once again on Comber Road Square from 4pm-8pm, this year’s market will see over 30 stalls with local artisan food producers, street food vendors art and craft, ready to meet and greet the local community.
Whether you are shopping for Christmas gifts or festive treats for you and your family, we have you covered.
Producers in attendance will include The Daily Apron, Tori’s Coffee, Cakes and Bakes, Tom and Ollie and The Mini Baker among many others.
Street food to enjoy will be available from Urban Street Grub and The Curious Farmer, with luxurious slow baked hot chocolate from Moon Gelato.
If you plan to come along to do some Christmas shopping, you will be spoilt for choice by the local makers including Fiddle Fig Jewellery and Susanna Banks Art.
There will also be the opportunity to make sure the family dog has a Christmas to remember as you can pick up some unique treats from The Woofternoon Tea Company.
Festive music will be in the air throughout the evening, as a fantastic line-up of local musicians will be ready to entertain visitors and traders with some of their favourite seasonal tunes.
Dundonald Christmas Market is free to attend and will take place on Thursday 14th December from 4pm-8pm. The advice is to wrap up warm and join the festive fun.
For more information and updates visit www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com or @VisitLisburnCastlereagh on Instagram.