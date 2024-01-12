The Dungannon Dairy Sale is widely recognised as a ‘one stop shop’ for pedigree and commercial genetics to suit conventional and robotic systems.

Last month’s sale, hosted by Taaffe Auctions, saw cows reach a ceiling of 3,250gns, heifers top at 3,120gns and bulls sell to a top of 2,200gns twice.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe confirmed that the monthly sale attracts buyers from throughout the country, and there is a good selection of in-milk females to suit a variety of management systems and budgets.

Sale leader at the December sale sponsored by AI Services (NI) Ltd was the third calver Glenbrae Topsy Gesa bred by David Dodd, Saintfield. Sired by De Su 11228 Topsy, she is bred from the VG classified Glenbrae Dorcy Gesa. This young cow averaged 9,083kgs at 4.58% butterfat and 3.39% protein in her first two lactations. She calved in early November and came under the hammer at 3,250gns.

Dungannon Dairy Sale vendors Noel and Desmond McCorry, Aghalee, with Ivan Minford, AI Services (NI) Ltd, sponsor. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Next best at 3,200gns was Bellemont Invictus Idaline PLI £346, a potential seventh generation VG or EX female from Norman and Nathanael McCollum’s herd at Coleraine. She yielded 10,145kgs at 4.41% butterfat and 3.47% protein in her first 305-day lactation. This second calver was sired by Denovo Invictus, and is out of Bellemont Aftershock Idaho EX91-2E LP50.

Other leading prices for fresh calved cows from the Bellemont Herd include 2,900gns, 2,700gns and 2,320gns.

Charlie Weir, Waringstown, sold the second calver Burnhill Scout Angela for 3,050gns. Sired by Glasson Scout, her dam is the home-bred De Su History daughter Burnhill History Angela 2 who gave 10,139kgs at 4.93% butterfat and 3.54% protein in her second lactation.

This young cow caught the eye of pre-sale show judge David Simpson, Damm Herd, Lisburn, to secure a red rosette in the cow class, and the reserve overall championship award.

Holstein NI president David Perry, chats to December sale sponsor Ivan Minford, AI Services (NI) Ltd. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Next best from Charlie Weir at 2,700gns was the Seagull Bay Stardust daughter Burnhill Stardust Fabiola.

Also selling at 2,700gns was the second placed cow Friary Nihao Investment GP84-2yr bred by Sean and Aaron McKenna, Ballygawley. Sired by the IHG Montana son, NIHAO, she is bred from Friary Whatsapp Investment.

Leading heifer trade at 3,120gns was Kilvergan Santos Erle 7 PLI £337 consigned by Stephen Haffey, and sons Timothy, David and Aaron from Lurgan. Sired by Boghill Glamour Santos, this potential 11th generation VG or EX female, is bred from Kilvergan Armour Erle 7 EX who averaged 11,761kgs of milk in three lactations.

Agnew Bros, Caledon, realised 2,900gns for the fresh calved heifer Model Farm Radical Lynn. A Ri-Val-Re Radical daughter, her dam was Modelfarm Hartley Lynn.

Champion was Glenbrae Gerard Margo exhibited by David Dodd, Sanitfield. Included are sponsor Ivan Minford, AI Services (NI) Ltd; judge Daivd Simpson, Lisburn; and Holstein NI president David Perry. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The same vendors sold Model Farm Radical Zoe for 2,700gns.

Dennis Torrens, Garvagh, realised 2,750gns for Agivey Renegade Jayne PLI £356. Sired by SSI PR Renegade KCBB, her dam was Agivey Davinci Jayne.

The Wiltor Bestman daughter, Burnhill Bestman Iris 2 PLI £169 came under the hammer at 2,700gns for Charlie Weir.

The overall champion was Glenbrae Gerard Margo from David Dodd; while the honourable mention award went to Ards Kingdoc Belina from Wilson and Andrew Patton, Newtownards.

Pictured at the Dungannon Dairy Sale are Roy Irwin, Armagh, and Ivan Minford, AI Services (NI) Ltd. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Three lots of two frozen embryos, sexed Westcoast Alcove from Wiltor Lautrust Shakira 3 ET, peaked at 1,120gns for JK Genetics, Rock, Dungannon.

An entry of three bulls from Inch Genetics, Downpatrick, topped at 2,200gns twice. The August 2022 Inch Leon ET PLI £241 was sired by Skyhigh Lord, and bred from Inch Chad Dellia EX91-2E.