Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed that this month’s sale offering includes three bulls fit for service, 107 fresh calved heifers and cows, five bulling heifers and 16 heifer calves.

The event is generously sponsored by Danske Bank, and the pre-sale judge is NI Holstein Young Breeders’ Club co-ordinator Jessica Hall.

The sale gets underway at 11.30am. First lots under the hammer are three service-age bulls from the Inch and Bannwater herds.

Confirming sponsorship of next week’s sale are Rodney Brown, Danske Bank, centre, with Jonny Lyons, chairman, and John Martin, secretary, Holstein NI. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Inch Genetics are selling an eighteen-month-old bull (lot 1) which is 91% British Friesian, and bred from the noted Daphne family. His high component dam has produced butterfat to 6.10% and protein to 3.98%.

Also selling from Inch is an eighteen-month-old Swedish Red bull (lot 2) backed by high components, with his dam producing 5.04% butterfat and 3.90% protein.

Andrew Magowan is offering a sixteen-month-old Holstein bull (lot 3) sired by Welcome Pagani, and bred from the herd’s successful Sheba cow family.

The milking portion of the catalogue features 107 entries from leading herds, including Agivey, Ards, Beechview, Burnhill (18), Carrowcroft (14), Castletru, Derrymore, Glasson, Greenisle, Inch, Kilvergan, Lisraw, Matfield, Modelfarm, Relough (13), Simlahill and Slatabogie.

The cows and heifers on offer are bred from top AI sires such as Renegade, Improbable, Rubels Red, Radical, Adorable, Remedy, Einstein, Mellencamp, Chief and Samuri.

The Paul family from Maghera are selling five bulling heifers from their noted Slatabogie Herd. Their line-up includes three red and white heifers from top families, including Baler Twine, D-R-A August and Crescentmead Sweetie Pie-Red (EX94-USA). The heifers selling are daughters of top bulls McDonald-Red, Cheerful-Red, Manifest-Red, Renegade and Simplicity-P *RC.

Also selling are 16 heifer calves from the Inch Genetics Partnership of Jim Morrison and James Cleland. The calves were born between August and November 2023, and are daughters of proven sires Pursuit, Renegade, Rubels-Red, Alcove, Rapid, K&L Chase. All heifers are bred from the herd’s leading cow families, Daphne, Nina, Karine and Anne.

The Inch consignment comprises of five calves from the renowned Daphne cow family, including a red and white Daphne, and a Red Factor Rubels-Red Daphne who is a potential 5th generation EX.

Bidding ringside and online via the Livestock Live App or www.livestock-live.com.

Prospective buyers who aren’t already registered with Taaffe Auctions, are advised to contact Michael or Brian Taaffe to arrange online bidding approval prior to the sale.